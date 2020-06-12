Apartment List
/
MI
/
detroit
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:43 AM

15 Cheap Apartments for rent in Detroit, MI

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Osborn
1 Unit Available
18457 Hoover St
18457 Hoover Street, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$600
1946 sqft
Duplex With Huge Cash Flow Potential... Handyman Special... Cheap! No Bank Qualifying ...

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Finney
1 Unit Available
4890 Devonshire Rd Apt 2
4890 Devonshire Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$525
2158 sqft
Beautifully done, multi unit home. Hardwood floors throughout, storage space in dining room, great fireplace located in the living room. Water is included in rent. No garage... call or click to apply today! https://app.propertyware.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pershing
1 Unit Available
7533 Quinn St Uppr Unit
7533 Quinn Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Riverdale
1 Unit Available
16704 Lahser
16704 Lahser Road, Detroit, MI
Studio
$500
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
16700 Lahser - Please click "Request a Tour" to schedule an appointment with one of our Leasing Agents to view the property. You will receive a text message to confirm your appointment an hour in advance.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
11798 Ilene St
11798 Ilene Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$550
UPPER UNIT AVALIABLE REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Denby
1 Unit Available
18700 McCormick Street
18700 Mccormick Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$600
800 sqft
Cute 3BR home with 1 bath A 13+month lease is available. Before viewing the property, all potential tenants must submit an application for pre-screening purposes. There is a $25 application fee per applicant.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Grandmont
1 Unit Available
12886 Southfield Fwy
12886 Southfield Freeway, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$550
831 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Schoolcraft Southfield. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central heat, updated kitchen, and updated bathroom. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: July 1st 2020.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Berg - Lasher
1 Unit Available
20551 Lahser Road - A19
20551 Lahser Rd, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$600
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE-IN READY! Section 8 applicants are welcome to apply! A 13+month lease is available. Enjoy this clean and spacious 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom unit equipped with stove, refrigerator in a 2-story garden style building.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Brooks
1 Unit Available
14918 Joy Road - C305
14918 Joy Road, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$550
600 sqft
Discover 14918 Joy Rd Apartments in Detroit. Now Leasing! 1 Bedroom- Water Included. 14918 Joy Rd Apartments is located in the 48228 Zip code of the West Side Neighborhood in Detroit, MI.
Results within 5 miles of Detroit

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Wyandotte
1 Unit Available
440 EUREKA RD
440 Eureka Rd, Wyandotte, MI
Studio
$400
110 sqft
Brand new custom built private office suites available. This is an upscale office that will impress your clients. Located near downtown Wyandotte w/ ample private parking. Easy entrance for your clients. Need a home office away from home.
Results within 10 miles of Detroit

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
11719 Syracuse St
11719 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
Studio
$600
550 sqft
Studio with 1 bath and eat in kitchen. New flooring throughout the unit. Stove and Fridge are included. Community Washer and Dryer. Utilities Included. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $1500. (2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Westland
1 Unit Available
32503 Lydia St
32503 Lydia Street, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$550
525 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Westland. Amenities included: hardwood floors, updated kitchen, yard, refurbished floors and kitchen, plus additional room that can be used as an office. Utilities included: water only.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7717 MACOMB
7717 Macomb Street, Wayne County, MI
Studio
$575
5932 sqft
EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY TO LEASE A 600 SQ' FIRST FLOOR SPACE IN THIS HISTORIC 1873 RESTORED VICTORIAN**INCLUDES UTILITIES, CONCAST INTERNET**CONFERENCE ROOM FOR MEETING CLIENTS SHARED WITH OTHER COMMERCIAL OFFICE TENANTS AND CIVIC GROUPS**LIVING ROOM

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
28423 Orchard Lake Road
28423 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills, MI
Studio
$550
9399 sqft
Great opportunity to lease in Prime Area of Farmington Hills. 1 large room suite for lease (Unit 26).

1 of 2

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
Franklin
1 Unit Available
16291 W FOURTEEN MILE Road
16291 West 14 Mile Road, Beverly Hills, MI
Studio
$520
4206 sqft
For lease. Comfortable approx 400 sq. ft. office in a small quiet building with a great location. Offered office is suite 5. Great parking. You only pay rent and your phone/fax/internet. Smaller office space also available.

June 2020 Detroit Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Detroit Rent Report. Detroit rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Detroit rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Detroit Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Detroit Rent Report. Detroit rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Detroit rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Detroit rents increased over the past month

Detroit rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Detroit stand at $691 for a one-bedroom apartment and $900 for a two-bedroom. Detroit's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Detroit throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Detroit metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
    • Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents rose 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.2% over the past year.

    Detroit rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Detroit has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases. Detroit is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents increase, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
    • Detroit's median two-bedroom rent of $900 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Detroit.
    • While rents in Detroit remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $853, $1,057, and $1,191 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Detroit than most other large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,291, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in Detroit.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Warren
    $800
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    3.3%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Dearborn
    $1,060
    $1,380
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Westland
    $740
    $970
    -0.2%
    0.4%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,280
    -1.5%
    -1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.8%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.6%
    -4.2%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Novi
    $1,040
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    0
    0
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.3%
    -0.1%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    0.3%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,110
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    0.9%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    1%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.2%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,290
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    4.1%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    3.5%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Belleville
    $900
    $1,140
    1%
    3.4%
    Clinton
    $750
    $910
    0.6%
    1.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Detroit 1 BedroomsDetroit 2 BedroomsDetroit 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDetroit 3 BedroomsDetroit Accessible ApartmentsDetroit Apartments under $600Detroit Apartments under $700Detroit Apartments under $800
    Detroit Apartments with BalconyDetroit Apartments with GarageDetroit Apartments with GymDetroit Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDetroit Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDetroit Apartments with ParkingDetroit Apartments with Pool
    Detroit Apartments with Washer-DryerDetroit Cheap PlacesDetroit Dog Friendly ApartmentsDetroit Furnished ApartmentsDetroit Luxury PlacesDetroit Pet Friendly PlacesDetroit Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Toledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MI
    Westland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MI
    Rochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MI

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown DetroitUniversity
    Central

    Apartments Near Colleges

    College for Creative StudiesWayne State University
    Wayne County Community College DistrictMott Community College
    Concordia University-Ann Arbor