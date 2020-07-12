/
downtown detroit
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
123 Apartments for rent in Downtown Detroit, Detroit, MI
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:15pm
12 Units Available
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,182
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Detroit Riverwalk, Hart Plaza, and West Riverfront Park. Units feature great views, spacious floor plans, and fully equipped kitchens. Community has grilling stations, onsite restaurant, and pool.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 05:00pm
$
18 Units Available
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,345
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1120 sqft
High-rise community minutes from I-75. A stunning community recently renovated to include hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis courts, 24-hour concierge service and game room. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
12 Units Available
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St, Detroit, MI
Studio
$866
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1140 sqft
Large city apartments near I-375, right downtown. Recently renovated with large windows and views of Detroit skyline. Air conditioning and ceiling fan. Community has pool and tennis court. Elevators.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
$1,225
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1034 sqft
Live within walking distance to Downtown Detroit. DuCharme Place is the perfect community for those looking to experience a city lifestyle.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
2 Units Available
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Step inside The Village of Hyde Park and discover our beautiful two-bedroom townhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2900 E Jefferson Ave Apt D101
2900 East Jefferson Avenue, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$750
718 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Per new Corona virus law- no Private showings..A Home you will love as a good tennat.This spacious, fully-renovated,unit is presented move-in ready..kindly contact me direct via.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Furnished Suites - Corktown @ The Corner Detroit
1620 Michigan Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$2,100
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,090
728 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Malcomson
1215 Griswold Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
875 sqft
ONLY 6 APARTMENTS LEFT! Move in today! Bedrock is excited to introduce the Malcomson Building - luxe, urban apartments located in Capitol Park at 1215 Griswold Street. Two and three bedroom apartments available, starting at $1750.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
The Elliott Building
10 Grand River Avenue, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1184 sqft
Apt. 501 Available 08/01/20 Live in the midst of all Downtown Detroit has to offer! At the corner of Woodward and Grand River, across from the Shinola hotel and just steps away from all the fabulous restaurants and shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cherboneau Condominiums
1545 Cherboneau Place, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Great Downtown Condo! Located right behind Lafayette Towers, next to the Dequindre Cut, on Lafayette Park. Two bedrooms, one full bath with storage room in the basement and on-premise laundry facility.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
300 Riverfront Dr
300 Riverfront Dr, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,325
601 sqft
This is the Downtown Condo you have been looking for! Overlooking Downtown Detroit and panoramic views of the Detroit River and Downtown Windsor, Apt 10G has one bedroom and one bathroom, updated kitchen with granite counters, plenty of storage,
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1300 Lafayette
1300 East Lafayette Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Greektown Detroit High rise living on the 15th floor of 1300 E Lafayette building with security around the clock at entrance and parking area. Indoor, outdoor pool with plenty of landscape to enjoy.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1627 CAMPAU FARMS Circle
1627 Campau Farms Circle, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Clean & move-in ready! Now available in beautiful, gated Campau Farms. Contemporary bi-level ranch overlooking the pool area. New carpet installed 2017. Freshly painted. spacious living room features gas fireplace for chilly winter nights.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1555 Cherboneau - C-33
1555 Cherboneau Place, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1000 sqft
There's plenty of space and light in this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom condo in Lafayette Park! Cherboneau Place is a great community with well maintained grounds, private parking lot, and a private fenced yard in the back! This condo was
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
220 Bagley St - 12 floor
220 Bagley St, Detroit, MI
Studio
$13,970
1000 sqft
The Michigan Building 13 story Office Building 220 Bagley Detroit, MI 48226
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1135 Shelby Street
1135 Shelby Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1309 sqft
RARE RESIDENT OWNED WATERVIEW CONDO IN PRESTIGIOUS BOOK CADILLAC.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
250 E Harbortown
250 East Harbortown Drive, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1031 sqft
Completely renovated 2 bedroom condo now available for rent in one of Detroit's most desirable waterfront luxury living communities.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
525 W Lafayette Unit 12B Boulevard
525 West Lafayette Boulevard, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
1848 sqft
Exquisite living in the historic Fort Shelby in the heart of Downtown Detroit. Spectacular views from all windows featuring the Detroit River, the Ambassador Bridge, & the beautiful Detroit skyline.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1428 GRATIOT Avenue
1428 Gratiot Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$5,000
3000 sqft
Located just northeast of Downtown Detroit in the Eastern Market district. Sublease the former home of Le Culture Cafe. This Art Deco space can be home to your restaurant concept. The approximate +/-2,000 sf space seats 70.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1241 E Woodward
1241 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,596
1154 sqft
Showings prior to an offer will only be by reviewing the video & the photos. Hazel Park the "New Hot Spot to live work and play" Welcome to Steeple Chase Luxury Apartments Construction underway.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Detroit
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
251 W Grand Blvd
251 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Right in the heart of Hubbard Farms and Mexican Town! This home boasts of impressive wood-work. The first floor has an open layout which showcases elegant hardwood floors. Plenty of space, three bedrooms, and extra storage space in the attic.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
828 W. Willis St 104
828 West Willis Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
550 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Midtown Apartment - Property Id: 127380 Newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Midtown. All utilities included (gas, electricity and water).
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
715 Parker St
715 Parker Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
West Village! This Georgian Revival historic building is a perfect place to call home. These beautiful apartments have updated kitchens, hardwood floors, large windows overlooking the neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
English Village Townhomes at Islandview
1709 Townsend Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2300 sqft
Spacious Townhome in the West Village/Island View Neighborhood Available 07/20/20 Luxury condo in close proximity to Belle Isle State Park, Indian Village, Detroit Riverfront and just a few minutes from Downtown Detroit.
