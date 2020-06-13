317 Apartments for rent in Dearborn, MI📍
Though Ford is pretty synonymous with the city of Detroit, Dearborn was Henry Ford’s home, and the birthplace of his company in the early 1900s. Today, the city embraces that extremely important historic fact in many ways. Take, for instance, The Henry Ford: the nation’s largest indoor-outdoor museum complex, which spans much more than just the history of the car company. Dearborn isn’t all car-talk, though. Many other regional and national businesses are headquartered in the area.
While Dearborn doesn’t have its own transit system (why would they? Gotta show off that Ford pride), a handful of bus lines do run through it. The Suburban Mobility Authority for Public Transportation (SMART) operates cross-town buses (to other cities), downtown buses (to Detroit), and commuter buses through popular areas, such as the museum/Greenfield Village, and downtown Dearborn.
Unlike some of its neighbors, only about a quarter of the population in Dearborn are renters. This means two important things: a lot of places, and not a lot of competition! The common rentals are single-family homes. Also, expect to find some town houses/condos, smaller two or three-flat buildings and a few small, low-level complexes, as well as some much larger complexes.
There’s some nice variety in Dearborn pads. If you’re looking for spacious, historic houses, Dearborn’s got plenty of them. The most common rental houses you’ll find are cozy little brick bungalows and ranches, or new cookie-cutter town homes. Very “Metro Detroit”, if you ask us. Apartment-type housing tends to be newer and nicer. No matter what type of housing you choose, you won’t go far over $1000 a month, unless it’s a very nice place or in a very desired area, then expect to pay into the mid 1000s.
Renting a condo or a nicer apartment is one of the most common ways to get any utilities included in your rent, but with a single-family home, you may be out of luck. However, most appliances (often including washer and dryer), as well as a garage are provided in almost all of these places.
What’s known as Dearborn, today, was actually two cities, once upon a time. The dividing point was the Southfield Freeway. The differences between the two sides still show a little in modern day Dearborn. There are many subsections and neighborhood associations, maybe too many to list, so we’ll give it to you in two easy acts with a downtown intermission:
East Dearborn: On the whole, East Dearborn is on the cheaper side. The southeast side of Dearborn is very industrial, with lots of Ford buildings and facilities. The rest of the east side, however, is just as nice as any other place in Dearborn. Further north, you’ll find rows and rows of cozy little houses on tree-lined streets.
Michigan Avenue, the main “drag” of the downtown area, with shopping and entertainment, stretches between the East and West sides. Many of the museums and big attractions in the city are located on Michigan Avenue, or very close to it. On the corner of Michigan and Southfield, the Freeway that splits the city, you’ll see Ford’s main headquarters (or as locals call it, the “glass house”).
West Dearborn: Considered a little nicer and more desirable, West Dearborn is filled with neighborhoods with spacious, historic houses. The Henry Ford museum and Greenfield Village are also on the west side.
Playing a very important role in Michigan history (and United States history…and even world history!) is the little town of Dearborn. It’s a popular stop just outside of Detroit with quite the draw for tourist and resident alike. Why not check it out for yourself?
June 2020 Dearborn Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Dearborn Rent Report. Dearborn rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dearborn rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Dearborn rent trends were flat over the past month
Dearborn rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Dearborn stand at $1,062 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,382 for a two-bedroom. Dearborn's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Detroit Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Dearborn, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
- Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
- Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month but were up 1.2% over the past year.
- Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents rose 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Dearborn
As rents have increased slightly in Dearborn, a few large cities nationwide have also seen rents grow modestly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Dearborn is less affordable for renters.
- Rents increased in other cities across the state, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
- Dearborn's median two-bedroom rent of $1,382 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% increase in Dearborn.
- While Dearborn's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Dearborn than most large cities. For example, El Paso has a median 2BR rent of $853, where Dearborn is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.