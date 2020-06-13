Apartment List
/
MI
/
dearborn
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:16 PM

317 Apartments for rent in Dearborn, MI

📍
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
24 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,292
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,784
1505 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Henery Ford
25 Units Available
Fairlane Meadow
4900 Heather Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1093 sqft
Luxury units include extra storage, fireplace and laundry. Residents in the community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, gym, parking, sauna and tennis court. Great location close to dining, shopping and entertainment.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
24421 Princeton St
24421 Princeton Street, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,272
1050 sqft
DON'T LET BAD CREDIT STOP YOU FROM BEING A HOMEOWNER!! You can be a homeowner of this very home. This is NOT a rental home but a purchase. This home is approximately $5,000 down and monthly payment $1,272 which included taxes and insurance as well.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Outer Drive
1 Unit Available
21900 Outer Dr
21900 West Outer Drive, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1173 sqft
West Dearborn House for rent - Property Id: 288705 Completely remodeled three bedroom home in West Dearborn new kitchen new appliances finished basement and ready to move into Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Fordson
1 Unit Available
6645 Schaefer Street
6645 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$1,700
1000 sqft
1,000 SQFT STORE FOR LEASE. 11 PARKING SPOTS IN THE BACK PLUS STREET PARKING. BUILDING HAS A GREAT STREET EXPOSURE AND CURB APPEAL. NEXT TO QAHWAH HOUSE. COULD BE A WONDERFUL LOCATION FOR RETAIL, DOCTORS, LAWYERS OR GENERAL OFFICE.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
North Dearborn Park
1 Unit Available
245 ELMWOOD Street
245 Elmwood Street, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1633 sqft
FOR LEASE ....STUNNING CLASSIC DEARBORN PARK SUB. BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED AND UPGRADED. 3 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATHROOMS BRICK COLONIAL...FEATURES INCLUDE HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU OUT, LIVING RM WITH GAS FIREPLACE. UPDATED BATHROOMS. CUSTOM SHELVING THRU OUT.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Gindely
1 Unit Available
2811 CORNELL Street
2811 Cornell Street, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! 3 BEDROOM RANCH WITH 2 FULL BATHS. NEWER WINDOWS THRU-OUT. NEWER FURNACE, C.AIR, FINISHED BASEMENT. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND PARKS. CREDIT REF AND SEC DEPOSIT REQ.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Aviation
1 Unit Available
7251 OAKMAN Boulevard
7251 Oakman Blvd, Dearborn, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2397 sqft
FOR LEASE 4 BEDROOM BRICK HOME ON POPULAR OAKMAN BLVD. 2 1/2 BATHROOMS. UPDATED KITCHEN, NATURAL FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING RM. 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. SPRINKLER SYSTEM...CLOSE TO SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, PARKS, ETC....

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3624 Heritage Parkway
3624 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3710 Heritage Parkway
3710 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1035 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3809 Heritage Parkway
3809 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1035 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3412 Heritage Parkway
3412 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
830 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3442 Heritage Parkway
3442 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
830 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Snow Woods
1 Unit Available
1845 LINDEN Street
1845 Linden St, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1477 sqft
GREAT LOCATION AND CLEAN 1,477 SQFT 3BDRM BRICK RANCH. HUGE FAMILY WITH FIREPLACE. HARDWOOD FLOORS. HUGE LIVING WITH 2ND FIREPLACE. FRESHLY PAINTED. 2 FULL BATH. NEWER FURNACE AND CENTRAL AIR. VINYL WINDOWS. FINISHED BASEMENT. 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Shaefer - Greenfield
1 Unit Available
4315 SCHAEFER Road
4315 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1507 sqft
Condominium for lease, 2 bedroom, 1 car garage, appliances, washer and dryer. Formal dinning room, Large cathedral ceiling Great room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Georgetown Commons
1 Unit Available
4314 SCHAEFER Road
4314 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Move in condition Georgetown Commons Condo.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Colson Ruby
1 Unit Available
5145 MAPLE Street
5145 Maple St, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
GREAT LOCATION, CONVENEINTLY LOCATED, 2 BEDROOMS LOWER LEVEL W/ SPACIOUES LIVING AND DINING ROOM. WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING AND TRANSPORTATION. REFRENCE, CREDIT AND INCOME REQUIRED. AVAILABLE IMMD.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Morley
1 Unit Available
21500 MORLEY Avenue
21500 Morley Avenue, Dearborn, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
2000 sqft
Welcome to 21500 Morley! This generous home boasts 4 beds and 2 and a half baths. Located in the best neighborhoods of Dearborn on a huge corner lot. Newly updated kitchen, floors, and first floor bath make this a wonderful home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3726 Heritage Parkway
3726 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1035 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3726 Heritage Parkway in Dearborn. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
20 Scottsdale Place
20 Scottsdale Pl, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1529 sqft
VERY SHARP RANCH STYLE CONDO WITH SPACIOUS ROOMS AND ALL APPLIANCES. GREAT LOCATION ON CUL-DE-SAC. FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY AND FULL BASEMENT FOR STORAGE. TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Dearborn Hills
1 Unit Available
100 BERKLEY Street
100 Berkley Street, Dearborn, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1590 sqft
FOR LEASE 4 BEDROOM BRICK BUNGALOW HOME ON A CORNER LOT WITH ATTACHED GARAGE. NATURAL FIREPLACE IN LIVING RM. 2 BEDROOMS ON MAIN FLOOR AND 2 BEDROOMS ON SECOND FLOOR. PARTIALLY FINISHED BASEMENT. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, PARKS, ETC......

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
18800 HUBBARD Drive
18800 Hubbard Drive, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$7,400
12050 sqft
United Outstanding Physicians building space for lease. Office or medical space available on lower level. fully built out medical space on lower level. Great corner location, right off of M39 Southfield freeway.

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Colson Ruby
1 Unit Available
13850 Michigan Avenue N
13850 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$1,500
2500 sqft
PRIME LOCATION ACROSS FROM DEARBORN CITY HALL AND ATTACHED TO ACE JEWELERS. HUGE PARKING LOT AVAILABLE BEHIND THE BUILDING. THREE UNITS AVAILABLE FOR LEASE .

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Oakman Gorve
1 Unit Available
7633 SCHAEFER Road
7633 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$2,000
2700 sqft
Looking for a warehouse or a building for many types of businesses? Great location on popular Schaefer Rd in East Dearborn. Currently used for storage that will be completely empty when a deal is made. Frontage can be reconverted to a store front.

Median Rent in Dearborn

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Dearborn is $1,062, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,382.
Studio
$878
1 Bed
$1,062
2 Beds
$1,382
3+ Beds
$1,835
City GuideDearborn
Looking for more information about Dearborn? You’ve come to the right place! A suburb of Detroit and the eighth largest city in Michigan, Dearborn is the world headquarters of the Ford Motor Company. That may sound like a big deal, and it is, but when you really get down to it, Dearborn is just another Michigan suburban town.
Motor City Lite

Though Ford is pretty synonymous with the city of Detroit, Dearborn was Henry Ford’s home, and the birthplace of his company in the early 1900s. Today, the city embraces that extremely important historic fact in many ways. Take, for instance, The Henry Ford: the nation’s largest indoor-outdoor museum complex, which spans much more than just the history of the car company. Dearborn isn’t all car-talk, though. Many other regional and national businesses are headquartered in the area.

Public Transportation

While Dearborn doesn’t have its own transit system (why would they? Gotta show off that Ford pride), a handful of bus lines do run through it. The Suburban Mobility Authority for Public Transportation (SMART) operates cross-town buses (to other cities), downtown buses (to Detroit), and commuter buses through popular areas, such as the museum/Greenfield Village, and downtown Dearborn.

Apartment Hunting

Unlike some of its neighbors, only about a quarter of the population in Dearborn are renters. This means two important things: a lot of places, and not a lot of competition! The common rentals are single-family homes. Also, expect to find some town houses/condos, smaller two or three-flat buildings and a few small, low-level complexes, as well as some much larger complexes.

Style and Pricing:

There’s some nice variety in Dearborn pads. If you’re looking for spacious, historic houses, Dearborn’s got plenty of them. The most common rental houses you’ll find are cozy little brick bungalows and ranches, or new cookie-cutter town homes. Very “Metro Detroit”, if you ask us. Apartment-type housing tends to be newer and nicer. No matter what type of housing you choose, you won’t go far over $1000 a month, unless it’s a very nice place or in a very desired area, then expect to pay into the mid 1000s.

Utilities and Fees:

Renting a condo or a nicer apartment is one of the most common ways to get any utilities included in your rent, but with a single-family home, you may be out of luck. However, most appliances (often including washer and dryer), as well as a garage are provided in almost all of these places.

Neighborhoods

What’s known as Dearborn, today, was actually two cities, once upon a time. The dividing point was the Southfield Freeway. The differences between the two sides still show a little in modern day Dearborn. There are many subsections and neighborhood associations, maybe too many to list, so we’ll give it to you in two easy acts with a downtown intermission:

East Dearborn: On the whole, East Dearborn is on the cheaper side. The southeast side of Dearborn is very industrial, with lots of Ford buildings and facilities. The rest of the east side, however, is just as nice as any other place in Dearborn. Further north, you’ll find rows and rows of cozy little houses on tree-lined streets.

Michigan Avenue, the main “drag” of the downtown area, with shopping and entertainment, stretches between the East and West sides. Many of the museums and big attractions in the city are located on Michigan Avenue, or very close to it. On the corner of Michigan and Southfield, the Freeway that splits the city, you’ll see Ford’s main headquarters (or as locals call it, the “glass house”).

West Dearborn: Considered a little nicer and more desirable, West Dearborn is filled with neighborhoods with spacious, historic houses. The Henry Ford museum and Greenfield Village are also on the west side.

Playing a very important role in Michigan history (and United States history…and even world history!) is the little town of Dearborn. It’s a popular stop just outside of Detroit with quite the draw for tourist and resident alike. Why not check it out for yourself?

June 2020 Dearborn Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Dearborn Rent Report. Dearborn rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dearborn rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Dearborn Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Dearborn Rent Report. Dearborn rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dearborn rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Dearborn rent trends were flat over the past month

Dearborn rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Dearborn stand at $1,062 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,382 for a two-bedroom. Dearborn's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Dearborn, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
    • Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month but were up 1.2% over the past year.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents rose 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Dearborn

    As rents have increased slightly in Dearborn, a few large cities nationwide have also seen rents grow modestly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Dearborn is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased in other cities across the state, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
    • Dearborn's median two-bedroom rent of $1,382 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% increase in Dearborn.
    • While Dearborn's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Dearborn than most large cities. For example, El Paso has a median 2BR rent of $853, where Dearborn is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Warren
    $800
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    3.3%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Dearborn
    $1,060
    $1,380
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Westland
    $740
    $970
    -0.2%
    0.4%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,280
    -1.5%
    -1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.8%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.6%
    -4.2%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Novi
    $1,040
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    0
    0
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.3%
    -0.1%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    0.3%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,110
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    0.9%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    1%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.2%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,290
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    4.1%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    3.5%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Belleville
    $900
    $1,140
    1%
    3.4%
    Clinton
    $750
    $910
    0.6%
    1.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Dearborn?
    In Dearborn, the median rent is $878 for a studio, $1,062 for a 1-bedroom, $1,382 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,835 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Dearborn, check out our monthly Dearborn Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Dearborn?
    Some of the colleges located in the Dearborn area include University of Michigan-Dearborn, Mott Community College, Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, and Lawrence Technological University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Dearborn?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dearborn from include Detroit, Toledo, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, and Southfield.

    Similar Pages

    Dearborn 1 BedroomsDearborn 2 Bedrooms
    Dearborn Apartments with GarageDearborn Cheap Places
    Dearborn Studio Apartments