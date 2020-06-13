317 Apartments for rent in Dearborn, MI

Neighborhoods

What’s known as Dearborn, today, was actually two cities, once upon a time. The dividing point was the Southfield Freeway. The differences between the two sides still show a little in modern day Dearborn. There are many subsections and neighborhood associations, maybe too many to list, so we’ll give it to you in two easy acts with a downtown intermission:

East Dearborn: On the whole, East Dearborn is on the cheaper side. The southeast side of Dearborn is very industrial, with lots of Ford buildings and facilities. The rest of the east side, however, is just as nice as any other place in Dearborn. Further north, you’ll find rows and rows of cozy little houses on tree-lined streets.

Michigan Avenue, the main “drag” of the downtown area, with shopping and entertainment, stretches between the East and West sides. Many of the museums and big attractions in the city are located on Michigan Avenue, or very close to it. On the corner of Michigan and Southfield, the Freeway that splits the city, you’ll see Ford’s main headquarters (or as locals call it, the “glass house”).

West Dearborn: Considered a little nicer and more desirable, West Dearborn is filled with neighborhoods with spacious, historic houses. The Henry Ford museum and Greenfield Village are also on the west side.

Playing a very important role in Michigan history (and United States history…and even world history!) is the little town of Dearborn. It’s a popular stop just outside of Detroit with quite the draw for tourist and resident alike. Why not check it out for yourself?