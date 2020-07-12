/
university
Last updated July 12 2020 at 5:00 PM
123 Apartments for rent in University, Detroit, MI
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated March 30 at 06:13pm
8 Units Available
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St, Detroit, MI
Studio
$675
338 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Midtown, Cathedral Tower offers spacious and affordable studio and one-bedroom apartments for rent.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
828 W. Willis St 104
828 West Willis Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
550 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Midtown Apartment - Property Id: 127380 Newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Midtown. All utilities included (gas, electricity and water).
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15 E Kirby Unit 915
15 East Kirby Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
COMING SOON! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! FURNISHED STUDIO APARTMENT RIGHT DOWNTOWN DETROIT! - LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! FURNISHED STUDIO APARTMENT RIGHT DOWNTOWN IS PERFECT FOR STUDENTS OR YOUNG PROFESSIONALS! LAUNDRY IN UNIT AND COMES FULLY
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
248 Mack Ave Apt 3
248 Mack Avenue, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1250 sqft
Brush park living -brand new 2 bedroom 2 bath 2 story condo across the street from whole foods -indoor garage parking -across the street from the dmc and walking distance to ford field , comerica and many more attractions - stunning bedroom views of
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
3670 Woodward Avenue
3670 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1200 sqft
Walk to DMC! Get coffee from Starbuck downstairs and get groceries from Whole Food next door. Choose from dozens of restaurants & entertainment venues. QLINE stops across from building. Super convenient location.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
4709 Second Avenue - 3
4709 2nd Avenue, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,210
575 sqft
Charming 1 bed on the corner of Second and Forest Ave. Features wood floors, antique elements and lots of light. The Hollenden Apartments are located on the corner of Forest and Second Ave.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
644 East Ferry Street - 2W
644 E Ferry St, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 644 East Ferry Street - 2W in Detroit. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
66 WINDER Street
66 Winder Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Right here in the Heart of Detroit, This pet friendly condo in downtown Detroit oversees the Ford Field, Comerica park and MGM Casino.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
620 W Forest Avenue - 5
620 W Forest Ave, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,005
450 sqft
Great 1 bed, ready for occupancy on the corner of Second and Forest Ave. Features original wood floors, and antique elements throughout.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
622 W Forest Avenue - 8
622 W Forest Ave, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Great 2 bed, ready for occupancy on the corner of Second and Forest Ave. Features original wood floors, and antique elements throughout.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
4711 Second Avenue - 22
4711 2nd Ave, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1000 sqft
Great 2 bed, ready for occupancy on the corner of Second and Forest Ave. Features original wood floors, and antique elements throughout.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2462 WOODWARD Avenue
2462 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2157 sqft
WELCOME TO WOODWARD PLACE CONDOS! Vaulted ceilings provide the atmosphere of a large home with the low maintenance living of a townhouse. 2 Large Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, 1 half guest bathroom.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
264 HENDRIE Street
264 Hendrie Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Spacious two bedroom 1 bath lower level unit located in Mid-town. Open dining living room leads to office space. Large covered front porch. Short walk to plenty of dining and shopping options, close proximity to Wayne State and all free ways.
Results within 1 mile of University
Verified
1 of 147
Last updated July 12 at 12:15pm
12 Units Available
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,182
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Detroit Riverwalk, Hart Plaza, and West Riverfront Park. Units feature great views, spacious floor plans, and fully equipped kitchens. Community has grilling stations, onsite restaurant, and pool.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 05:00pm
$
18 Units Available
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,345
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1120 sqft
High-rise community minutes from I-75. A stunning community recently renovated to include hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis courts, 24-hour concierge service and game room. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
12 Units Available
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St, Detroit, MI
Studio
$866
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1140 sqft
Large city apartments near I-375, right downtown. Recently renovated with large windows and views of Detroit skyline. Air conditioning and ceiling fan. Community has pool and tennis court. Elevators.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
$1,225
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1034 sqft
Live within walking distance to Downtown Detroit. DuCharme Place is the perfect community for those looking to experience a city lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
2 Units Available
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Step inside The Village of Hyde Park and discover our beautiful two-bedroom townhomes.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
9 Units Available
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,545
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1103 sqft
Welcome to The Boulevard in Detroit’s New Center, featuring modern rental apartments located in the heart of an international city, in a neighborhood of professional institutions and cultural gems.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
408 Mount Vernon St
408 Mount Vernon Street, Detroit, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,450
Check out this newly renovated 5 bedroom 1.5 bath brick home. It is located on the up and coming Northend of Detroit near Woodward and I-75.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Furnished Suites - Corktown @ The Corner Detroit
1620 Michigan Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$2,100
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,090
728 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Malcomson
1215 Griswold Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
875 sqft
ONLY 6 APARTMENTS LEFT! Move in today! Bedrock is excited to introduce the Malcomson Building - luxe, urban apartments located in Capitol Park at 1215 Griswold Street. Two and three bedroom apartments available, starting at $1750.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1800 Brainard St Apt 202
1800 Brainard St, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
725 sqft
Appliances included, carpet throughout 2 bedrooms 1 bath Call or click to apply today! Age restrictions apply!
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5918 St. Antoine St.
5918 Saint Antoine St, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,237
550 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Edsel Ford Motor District Apartments - Property Id: 287799 DO NOT APPLY HERE. To get the most detailed information or to apply directly PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE: Design Build Detroit .com/ Leasing.
