/
/
/
central
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
176 Apartments for rent in Central, Detroit, MI
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
9 Units Available
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,545
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1103 sqft
Welcome to The Boulevard in Detroit’s New Center, featuring modern rental apartments located in the heart of an international city, in a neighborhood of professional institutions and cultural gems.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
408 Mount Vernon St
408 Mount Vernon Street, Detroit, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,450
Check out this newly renovated 5 bedroom 1.5 bath brick home. It is located on the up and coming Northend of Detroit near Woodward and I-75.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
746 Clairmount Avenue - Unit 1
746 Clairmount St, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
2328 sqft
Renovated 3-Bedrooms 1.5 Bathroom. Great sunny unit with fresh paint. Hardwood floors throughout. Move right into this desirable area. An amazing professional landlord who is attentive to their tenants.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5918 St. Antoine St.
5918 Saint Antoine St, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,237
550 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Edsel Ford Motor District Apartments - Property Id: 287799 DO NOT APPLY HERE. To get the most detailed information or to apply directly PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE: Design Build Detroit .com/ Leasing.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Richmond
656 Lothrop Road, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
WE HAVE DISCOUNTED THE RENT JUST FOR YOU!! BEAUTIFUL HISTORIC BUILDING right behind THE FISHER BUILDING. Move in by 3/31/2020 with a discount in rent.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
109 Leicester Court - 4
109 Leicester Ct, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
This beautifully renovated 8 unit building sits on the North End one of Detroit's most popular neighborhoods. Living here makes you steps from Woodward Ave, a walk to the Q Line, moments from Mid Town, Downtown, and UpTown.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
25 Pallister St
25 Pallister Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1254 sqft
Great New Center Townhome - Property Id: 290860 Modern two floor townhome in a convenient location with more places opening up every month. Walking distance to a great park, Henry Ford Hospital, and the QLine station & bus stops.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
50 Westminster - 1W
50 Westminster St, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
North End! Beautiful historic 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in North End with open living room kitchen, exposed brick and hardwood floors. Updated kitchen and baths, in-unit laundry and secure gated parking, central AC and video intercom system.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
89 E EDSEL FORD FWY
89 Edsel Ford Freeway, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW: No expense has been spared by the developer to bring this gorgeous penthouse online.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
127 Seward St - 110
127 Seward Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$975
479 sqft
There's plenty of space and light in this lovely 1 bedroom in New Center, just off Second Avenue and Woodward.
1 of 54
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
7409 Second Ave.
7409 2nd Avenue, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
779 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bedroom Footsteps From Restaurants, Entertainment, And Q-Line.
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
439 Melbourne St
439 Melbourne Street, Detroit, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
SHOWING SCHEDULE: May 16 - Saturday - 3:50 pm to 4:20 pm. To view the property kindly call (313) 725 4110 until 5 pm of Friday to sign up. A five bedroom and two bath single family residential house with washer/dryer. $1650.
1 of 6
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
575 Melbourne St
575 Melbourne Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
This is a newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home located near the New Center and Northend area. Nice hardwood floors throughout,fresh paint ,updated kitchen with stove and kitchen, living room, formal dining room, updated bathroom, and newer windows.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
110 VIRGINIA PARK Street
110 Virginia Park Street, Detroit, MI
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
3100 sqft
5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home including appliances
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
866 VIRGINIA PARK Street
866 Virginia Park Street, Detroit, MI
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
3969 sqft
Gorgeous 1912 Arts and Crafts style home. Original slate roof- restored to last a lifetime. Super High efficiency hydronic boiler heating system, with beautiful original radiators. Natural unpainted wood trim and hardwood flooring throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Central
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated March 30 at 06:13pm
8 Units Available
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St, Detroit, MI
Studio
$675
338 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Midtown, Cathedral Tower offers spacious and affordable studio and one-bedroom apartments for rent.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
828 W. Willis St 104
828 West Willis Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
550 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Midtown Apartment - Property Id: 127380 Newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Midtown. All utilities included (gas, electricity and water).
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15 E Kirby Unit 915
15 East Kirby Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
COMING SOON! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! FURNISHED STUDIO APARTMENT RIGHT DOWNTOWN DETROIT! - LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! FURNISHED STUDIO APARTMENT RIGHT DOWNTOWN IS PERFECT FOR STUDENTS OR YOUNG PROFESSIONALS! LAUNDRY IN UNIT AND COMES FULLY
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2276 Clairmount St
2276 Clairmount Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
Three bedroom one bath Newly remodeled. New kitchen and bath Hardwood floors throughout Porch Garage First month's rent and security deposit ($850) due at signing $25 application fee. Credit check ran Section 8 Accepted Accepts Section 8.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
4759 TRUMBULL Street
4759 Trumbull Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
900 sqft
LIVE IN THE LORAX HOUSE WOODBRIDGE! LIVE MIDTOWN ELIGIBLE.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1121 ATKINSON Street
1121 Atkinson Street, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2500 sqft
Incredible, meticulously updated colonial in the coveted Historic Boston Edison area. Home offers plenty of area to entertain along with spacious bedrooms for privacy.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2501 W GRAND Boulevard
2501 West Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
Studio
$7,500
8898 sqft
For Lease Opportunity: Great location in Detroit Downtown in very close proximity with Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit. Building was previously used as Adult Foster Care (AFC). It can have multiple use with lots of potential. Considering all offers.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2011 Longfellow St
2011 Longfellow Street, Detroit, MI
6 Bedrooms
$1,800
We have the best rent to own program in Detroit, give us a call to learn how to qualify! (RLNE4892319)
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
4709 Second Avenue - 3
4709 2nd Avenue, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,210
575 sqft
Charming 1 bed on the corner of Second and Forest Ave. Features wood floors, antique elements and lots of light. The Hollenden Apartments are located on the corner of Forest and Second Ave.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIHighland Park, MIFerndale, MIHazel Park, MIOak Park, MIMelvindale, MIAllen Park, MI