Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 AM

126 Studio Apartments for rent in Detroit, MI

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St, Detroit, MI
Studio
$777
540 sqft
Large city apartments near I-375, right downtown. Recently renovated with large windows and views of Detroit skyline. Air conditioning and ceiling fan. Community has pool and tennis court. Elevators.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
10 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
$1,225
657 sqft
Live within walking distance to Downtown Detroit. DuCharme Place is the perfect community for those looking to experience a city lifestyle.
Last updated March 30 at 06:13 PM
8 Units Available
University
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St, Detroit, MI
Studio
$675
338 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of Midtown, Cathedral Tower offers spacious and affordable studio and one-bedroom apartments for rent.

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Finney
4811 Kensington Ave Unit 1
4811 Kensington Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$690
1050 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath Lower unit that includes a shared basement and 2 car garage. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a lovely backyard. Click to apply!

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Kettering
5380 Maxwell St
5380 Maxwell Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$615
975 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath Upper unit. Basement is sectioned off for 2 separate sides. Hardwood floors throughout. Click to apply!

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
2 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
Furnished Suites - Corktown @ The Corner Detroit
1620 Michigan Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$2,100
434 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Tireman
5009 TIREMAN Street
5009 Tireman Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
$2,500
3000 sqft
Former beer/wine store. Owner retired, but the store was doing well at the time of closing. Could be reopened as a store, with possibility of bringing in a liquor license.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
West Riverdale
16704 Lahser
16704 Lahser Road, Detroit, MI
Studio
$500
500 sqft
16700 Lahser - Please click "Request a Tour" to schedule an appointment with one of our Leasing Agents to view the property. You will receive a text message to confirm your appointment an hour in advance.

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Brooks
12040 Greenfield Road - 1
12040 Greenfield Road, Detroit, MI
Studio
$1,000
1700 sqft
Commercial Building on busy major street. Close to I 96 Freeway and Plymouth Road. Excellent location. All business adventures are welcome. Great location for start up business.

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Springwells
7440 W VERNOR Road
7440 W Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI
Studio
$2,000
1560 sqft
Great business location for "LEASE" in Strip Mall Plaza, SW Detroit just East of Central on Vernor. The Large Corporate METRO PCS Phone Store, 1,500 Sq. Ft. $1,500.00 Month. 7430 W. Vernor, Detroit. Contact Agent.

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Durfee
13930 WOODROW WILSON
13930 Woodrow Wilson Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
$495
7800 sqft
FOR LEASE Only: Great location in Detroit Downtown near Davidson Fwy. Building needs updating. It can have multiple use with lots of potential. Considering all offers. Contact agent with any questions. Buyer/Agent to verify all info.

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Rosa Parks
2501 W GRAND Boulevard
2501 West Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
Studio
$7,500
8898 sqft
For Lease Opportunity: Great location in Detroit Downtown in very close proximity with Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit. Building was previously used as Adult Foster Care (AFC). It can have multiple use with lots of potential. Considering all offers.

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Foch
8905 E. Jefferson Avenue - 01-1000
8905 East Jefferson Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$675
400 sqft
Bright, updated studio available for immediate move in! Features amazing downtown views in this 10th floor unit, as well as hardwood floors, dishwasher, microwave and updated kitchen and bath.

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Springwells
8039 Pitt Street - 1
8039 Pitt Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
$1,600
1300 sqft
Excelente oportunidad para local comercial en el medio del SouthWest Detroit ... taqueria, minimarket,oficina , mercadillo,salón de belleza, restorant. Todas las aplicaciones son aceptables no nesecitan crédito.

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Pembroke
14531 W EIGHT MILE
14531 8 Mile Road, Detroit, MI
Studio
$10,000
2485 sqft
$ 10,000 a month lease only former club great for restaurant or retail fully furnished busy corner also for sale $950,000 all credit approved

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Detroit
220 Bagley St - 12 floor
220 Bagley St, Detroit, MI
Studio
$13,970
1000 sqft
The Michigan Building 13 story Office Building 220 Bagley Detroit, MI 48226

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Evergreen
19162 Patton
19162 Patton Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
$850
900 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom - Section 8 Preferred Brick sided, 2 bedroom 1 and a half bathroom home for lease. Home is freshly painted and beautiful hardwood floors throughout.. Newer Kitchen.

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Grandmont
13565 GREENFIELD
13565 Greenfield Road, Detroit, MI
Studio
$1,200
1200 sqft
Great location for a start up business or retail business, also great for office space as well. Located just south of Schoolcraft on Greenfield this unit is located in a busy intersection of Detroit. Schedule showing ASAP.

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Grandmont
13577 GREENFIELD
13577 Greenfield Rd, Detroit, MI
Studio
$3,000
3000 sqft
A former Dollar Value this unit is gutted and ready to be transformed into the business of your choosing. Located at a busy intersection of Greenfield and Schoolcraft this unit only needs the right business idea.

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Grandmont
14041 GREENFIELD Road
14041 Greenfield Road, Detroit, MI
Studio
$2,750
4020 sqft
For Lease & For Sale! Location, Value, & Space make this business and real estate listing the greatest opportunity! Currently used as a auto mechanic and body shop with a huge dealership opportunity.

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Grandmont
13563 GREENFIELD
13563 Greenfield Road, Detroit, MI
Studio
$1,200
1200 sqft
Great opportunity to build a successful business in a busy part of Detroit.

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Cerveny
15924 GRAND RIVER
15924 Grand River Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$1,500
7200 sqft
Come be apart of the Grand River Corridor Rebuilding Detroit!! Conveniently located in the heart of the Grandmont/Rosedale Community.

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Detroit
1428 GRATIOT Avenue
1428 Gratiot Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$5,000
3000 sqft
Located just northeast of Downtown Detroit in the Eastern Market district. Sublease the former home of Le Culture Cafe. This Art Deco space can be home to your restaurant concept. The approximate +/-2,000 sf space seats 70.

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Grandmont
16901 SCHOOLCRAFT Street
16901 Schoolcraft Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
$3,000
4000 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY!!! THIS PROPERTY CURRENT CONFIGURATION IS SET UP FOR A CHILD DAY CARE/ ADULT DAY CARE. FRONT ENTRANCE HAS A SEPARATED LOBBY FOR ENTRANCE SCREENING.

July 2020 Detroit Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Detroit Rent Report. Detroit rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Detroit rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Detroit rents held steady over the past month

Detroit rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Detroit stand at $692 for a one-bedroom apartment and $901 for a two-bedroom. Detroit's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Detroit throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Detroit metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,373; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Detroit rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Detroit has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Detroit is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Detroit's median two-bedroom rent of $901 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Detroit remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Fresno (+1.7%), El Paso (+1.5%), Las Vegas (+0.6%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,059, $855, and $1,192 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Detroit than most similar cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,289, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in Detroit.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

