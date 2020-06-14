141 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Detroit, MI

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown Detroit
15 Units Available
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,142
705 sqft
Large city apartments near I-375, right downtown. Recently renovated with large windows and views of Detroit skyline. Air conditioning and ceiling fan. Community has pool and tennis court. Elevators.
Verified

1 of 147

Last updated June 14 at 07:00pm
Downtown Detroit
24 Units Available
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,403
768 sqft
Great location, close to Detroit Riverwalk, Hart Plaza, and West Riverfront Park. Units feature great views, spacious floor plans, and fully equipped kitchens. Community has grilling stations, onsite restaurant, and pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
$
Downtown Detroit
18 Units Available
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,435
688 sqft
High-rise community minutes from I-75. A stunning community recently renovated to include hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis courts, 24-hour concierge service and game room. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown Detroit
10 Units Available
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,485
802 sqft
REDUCED RENT ON SELECT APARTMENTS, LIMITED TIME ONLY*! Live within walking distance to Downtown Detroit. DuCharme Place is the perfect community for those looking to experience a city lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Central
9 Units Available
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,595
806 sqft
Welcome to The Boulevard in Detroit’s New Center, featuring modern rental apartments located in the heart of an international city, in a neighborhood of professional institutions and cultural gems.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Butzel
1 Unit Available
715 Parker St
715 Parker Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
West Village! This Georgian Revival historic building is a perfect place to call home. These beautiful apartments have updated kitchens, hardwood floors, large windows overlooking the neighborhood.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Central
1 Unit Available
5918 St. Antoine St.
5918 Saint Antoine St, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,237
550 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Edsel Ford Motor District Apartments - Property Id: 287799 DO NOT APPLY HERE. To get the most detailed information or to apply directly PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE: Design Build Detroit .com/ Leasing.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
The Eye
1 Unit Available
24651 W Mcnichols Rd
24651 West Mcnichols Road, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$675
675 sqft
Leasing Agent - Property Id: 247314 1-Bedroom Units Includes: water heat wall to wall carpet garbage disposal large living room window view kitchen with dining area spacious closet space ascent wall stove and refrigerator Apply at TurboTenant:

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Pershing
1 Unit Available
7533 Quinn St Uppr Unit
7533 Quinn Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$550
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Winterhalter
1 Unit Available
3753 Wager Avenue
3753 Wagner Avenue, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
An alternative to institutional living. While some persons still like to be independent while receiving assistant care in a warm home-like residential setting, this can be that home away from home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Detroit
2 Units Available
Furnished Suites - Corktown @ The Corner Detroit
1620 Michigan Avenue, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$3,090
728 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
University
1 Unit Available
66 WINDER Street
66 Winder Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
936 sqft
Right here in the Heart of Detroit, This pet friendly condo in downtown Detroit oversees the Ford Field, Comerica park and MGM Casino.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Mexicantown - Southwest Detroit
1 Unit Available
727 W. Grand - 207
727 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$850
950 sqft
Gated community; Friendly On - Site Property Managers; Capable Maintenance Staff; Working Class Community

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Berg - Lasher
1 Unit Available
19180 Appleton - B201
19180 Appleton St, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$700
850 sqft
Heat Included Water Included Air-Conditioning Cable Ready Laundry Facilities Gated Community Ample Parking 24- Hour Maintenace Shopping Center in Walking Distance Private Entrance Garbage Disposal Hood Range Vertical Blinds Appliance

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Berg - Lasher
1 Unit Available
19184 Appleton - B110
19184 Appleton St, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$700
850 sqft
Heat Included Water Included Air-Conditioning Cable Ready Laundry Facilities Gated Community Ample Parking 24- Hour Maintenace Shopping Center in Walking Distance Private Entrance Garbage Disposal Hood Range Vertical Blinds Appliance

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Foch
1 Unit Available
8845 E JEFFERSON AVE - 101
8845 East Jefferson Avenue, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8845 E JEFFERSON AVE - 101 in Detroit. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Berg - Lasher
1 Unit Available
23600 West Seven Mile - D112
23600 7 Mile Road, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$700
850 sqft
Pet Policy No Dogs Allowed Lease Lengths Month to Month 12 Months Appliances Air Conditioning (Wall Unit) Garbage Disposal Range Refrigerator Oven (Select units - Washer & Dryer on-site) Amenities Parking Pool Unfurnished

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Central
1 Unit Available
7411 Second Ave. - D4
7411 2nd Ave, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
750 sqft
Lovely 800sf 1 bedroom available in New Center, at the corner of Second Ave and Lothrop. Unit features updated kitchen with in-unit washer/dryer and updated appliances. Unit is on the top floor with a shared balcony with lovely view of the courtyard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Foch
1 Unit Available
1130 Holcomb - 109
1130 Holcomb Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$805
600 sqft
Newly updated and available for immediate move in! Virtual walkthrough: https://youriguide.com/109_1130_holcomb_st_detroit_mi Spacious and bright 1 Bed apartments with modern kitchens.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Central
1 Unit Available
127 Seward St - 307
127 Seward Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$950
479 sqft
This bright and spacious updated 1 bedroom in New Center is currently available! This unit features stainless steel appliances, hard wood floors, and some lovely original details throughout that you can only find in historical Detroit.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Foch
1 Unit Available
1050 Hibbard - 1-21
1050 Hibbard Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$755
600 sqft
Bright, updated 1 bedroom available, all utilities included! Features refinished concrete floors and brand new appliances. Updated utilitarian kitchen with open shelving combined with historic elements throughout give this apartment unique character.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Butzel
1 Unit Available
666 Parker - 204
666 Parker Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
600 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Bright and spacious corner 1 bedroom available in the heart of West Village! The newly updated Parker House is a stunning mid century modern building just steps from Detroit Vegan Soul, Redhook Coffee, Sister Pie,

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Butzel
1 Unit Available
1060 Van Dyke - 114
1060 Van Dyke Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$895
500 sqft
Modern 1 bedroom centrally located in the beautiful West Village neighborhood. The unit is complete with polished concrete floors, a modern open kitchen, large windows, and an open concept living space.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
University
1 Unit Available
620 W Forest Avenue - 5
620 W Forest Ave, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,005
450 sqft
Great 1 bed, ready for occupancy on the corner of Second and Forest Ave. Features original wood floors, and antique elements throughout.

June 2020 Detroit Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Detroit Rent Report. Detroit rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Detroit rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Detroit Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Detroit Rent Report. Detroit rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Detroit rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Detroit rents increased over the past month

Detroit rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Detroit stand at $691 for a one-bedroom apartment and $900 for a two-bedroom. Detroit's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Detroit throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Detroit metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
    • Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents rose 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.2% over the past year.

    Detroit rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Detroit has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases. Detroit is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents increase, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
    • Detroit's median two-bedroom rent of $900 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Detroit.
    • While rents in Detroit remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $853, $1,057, and $1,191 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Detroit than most other large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,291, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in Detroit.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Warren
    $800
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    3.3%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Dearborn
    $1,060
    $1,380
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Westland
    $740
    $970
    -0.2%
    0.4%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,280
    -1.5%
    -1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.8%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.6%
    -4.2%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Novi
    $1,040
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    0
    0
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.3%
    -0.1%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    0.3%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,110
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    0.9%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    1%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.2%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,290
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    4.1%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    3.5%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Belleville
    $900
    $1,140
    1%
    3.4%
    Clinton
    $750
    $910
    0.6%
    1.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

