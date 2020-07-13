Apartment List
/
MI
/
detroit
/
apartments under 700
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

64 Apartments under $700 for rent in Detroit, MI

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated March 30 at 06:13pm
8 Units Available
University
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St, Detroit, MI
Studio
$675
338 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Midtown, Cathedral Tower offers spacious and affordable studio and one-bedroom apartments for rent.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Denby
18804 Kelly Rd
18804 Kelly Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$625
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Mackenzie
9187 Mendota St
9187 Mendota Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Durfee
2945 Grand
2945 West Grand Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
900 sqft
4 family flat, 4 units available 2 bedroom, living room, dining room, Please call and email for showing.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Jeffries
1800 Brainard St Apt 202
1800 Brainard St, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
725 sqft
Appliances included, carpet throughout 2 bedrooms 1 bath Call or click to apply today! Age restrictions apply!

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Kettering
5380 Maxwell St
5380 Maxwell Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$615
975 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath Upper unit. Basement is sectioned off for 2 separate sides. Hardwood floors throughout. Click to apply!

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Finney
4811 Kensington Ave Unit 1
4811 Kensington Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$690
1050 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom 1 bath Lower unit that includes a shared basement and 2 car garage. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a lovely backyard. Click to apply!

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Kettering
5469 Parker St
5469 Parker Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
750 sqft
2 Bedroom home for rent. Tenants pays lights, get and water.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Denby
11820 Duchess St
11820 Duchess Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Cozy brick bungalow located South of Morang Ave. and East of Kelly Rd. This home features a 1 car detached garage, fresh paint throughout, hardwood floors, den, new carpet in two of the bedrooms, and an unfinished basement.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
West Riverdale
16704 Lahser
16704 Lahser Road, Detroit, MI
Studio
$500
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
16700 Lahser - Please click "Request a Tour" to schedule an appointment with one of our Leasing Agents to view the property. You will receive a text message to confirm your appointment an hour in advance.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Tireman
4622 Vancouver St
4622 Vancouver Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
Spacious upper flat located South of Grand River Avenue and East of Livernois. This home features nice hardwood floors throughout, dining room, stunning updated kitchen, and an unfinished shared basement. Section eight is not accepted.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Brooks
8904 Sussex St
8904 Sussex Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
1100 sqft
Cozy Brick Bungalow located North of Joy Rd. and East of Evergreen. This home features fresh paint, hardwood floors, and fresh paint. Section 8 is not accepted. Pets are allowed with a $250 pet deposit. (RLNE5131905)

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Tireman
5085 Underwood St
5085 Underwood Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
1510 sqft
AFFORDABLE FAMILY HOME NEAR DOWNTOWN AND EXPRESSSWAY. GOOD CONDITION. LIVING ROOM WITH NATURAL FIREPLACE. FORMAL DINING RM PLUS BONUS ROOM COULD BE DEN. OAK KITCHEN HAS LOTS OF STORAGE. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. CERAMIC BATH UP.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Brooks
9967 Grandmont Ave
9967 Grandmont Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$695
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Durfee
2433 La Belle St
2433 La Belle St, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$625
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Winterhalter
11644 Broadstreet Ave
11644 Broadstreet Ave, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$595
800 sqft
Nice upper flat located North of Joy, East of Livernois. This unit features a fireplace, updated kitchen, dining room, and fresh paint! Water is included in the rent. Section 8 is accepted. No pets allowed. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3712925)

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Osborn
18457 Hoover St
18457 Hoover Street, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$600
1946 sqft
Duplex With Huge Cash Flow Potential... Handyman Special... Cheap! No Bank Qualifying ...

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Denby
10928 Nottingham Rd
10928 Nottingham Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
566 sqft
$700 a month tenant pays lights, gas and water.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Burbank
12709 Kelly Rd
12709 Kelly Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
720 sqft
Dear Potential Tenant: Please read the following instructions that we have implemented that will allow for showing of properties during the Covid-19 Pandemic The State of Michigan has implemented a Stay at Home order that has forced many of us to

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Denby
18514 Kelly Rd
18514 Kelly Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
723 sqft
$700 a month tenant pays lights, gas and water.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Mcnichols
15395 Linwood 100
15395 Linwood Avenue, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$675
15395 Linwood - Property Id: 172151 This apartment building has been lovingly restored to its original beauty. All units are large and spaceous. On the Lodge Freeway conveniently located 10 minutes from downtown Detroit.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Denby
18806 Kelly Rd
18806 Kelly Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$625
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Denby
11952 Rossiter St
11952 Rossiter Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
Cozy bungalow home located South of Moross and East of Kelly. This home features a covered front porch, fresh paint and carpet throughout, dining room, hardwood floors in the master bedroom, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Brightmoor
18333 Schoolcraft
18333 Schoolcraft Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
This building is located two blocks west of the Southfield Freeway on Schoolcraft Street. 18333 Schoolcraft is located between Roselawn and Penrod Streets. This building which is just south of Grandmont Park has an updated kitchen and restroom..

July 2020 Detroit Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Detroit Rent Report. Detroit rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Detroit rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Detroit Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Detroit Rent Report. Detroit rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Detroit rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Detroit rents held steady over the past month

Detroit rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Detroit stand at $692 for a one-bedroom apartment and $901 for a two-bedroom. Detroit's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Detroit throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Detroit metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,373; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Detroit rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Detroit has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Detroit is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Detroit's median two-bedroom rent of $901 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Detroit remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Fresno (+1.7%), El Paso (+1.5%), Las Vegas (+0.6%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,059, $855, and $1,192 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Detroit than most similar cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,289, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in Detroit.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Detroit 1 BedroomsDetroit 2 BedroomsDetroit 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDetroit 3 BedroomsDetroit Accessible ApartmentsDetroit Apartments under $600Detroit Apartments under $700Detroit Apartments under $800
    Detroit Apartments with BalconyDetroit Apartments with GarageDetroit Apartments with GymDetroit Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDetroit Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDetroit Apartments with ParkingDetroit Apartments with Pool
    Detroit Apartments with Washer-DryerDetroit Cheap PlacesDetroit Dog Friendly ApartmentsDetroit Furnished ApartmentsDetroit Luxury PlacesDetroit Pet Friendly PlacesDetroit Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Toledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MI
    Westland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MI
    Rochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MI

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown DetroitUniversity
    Central

    Apartments Near Colleges

    College for Creative StudiesWayne State University
    Wayne County Community College DistrictMott Community College
    Concordia University-Ann Arbor