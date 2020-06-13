103 Apartments for rent in Melvindale, MI

/
Verified
Melvindale
8 Units Available
Gale Gardens Apartments
30 Gale Gardens Blvd #2, Melvindale, MI
1 Bedroom
$835
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
775 sqft
Located minutes from I-94 and I-75 as well as downtown. One- and two-bedroom apartments with appliances, AC, vertical blinds and lots of light. Community has a pool and on-site laundry.
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
14641 Oconnor Ave
14641 O'connor Avenue, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1041 sqft
Beautiful brick 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow in a beautiful neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout this clean, recently renovated home. Appliances included as well as granite countertops in the kitchen, as well as central air. Click to Apply!
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
1414 Electric Avenue - 233
1414 Electric Avenue, Lincoln Park, MI
1 Bedroom
$699
800 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Lincoln Park, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a street-view of car-bustling Fort Street.
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
5026 ALLEN Road
5026 Allen Rd, Allen Park, MI
Studio
$1,000
1500 sqft
Prime Office space adjacent to the landmark Hofmann Chiropractic Building located at Allen Rd and Russell St. Professional office space of approx. 1400 sq / ft with both Front and Rear Entrances, with parking in large rear lot.
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
1505 DIX Highway
1505 Dix Highway, Lincoln Park, MI
Studio
$2,500
2300 sqft
This would be a great building to host classes, for a salon, a small hall, or business ventures of that nature. Seller is also open to selling and land contract terms as well.
Ford River Rouge Complex
1 Unit Available
13250 Rotunda Dr
13250 Rotunda Dr, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$3,000
8000 sqft
Gross lease of 8,000 sq. ft. for 5 years for $3,000 / month. Warehouse or Showroom or food processing or cold storage space.
River Rouge
1 Unit Available
412 Campbell Street
412 Campbell Street, River Rouge, MI
4 Bedrooms
$995
1487 sqft
JUST LOWERED Come see this Spacious renovated home in River Rouge. Hardwood floor in Living Room, Eat in area in Kitchen. Large first floor Master Bedroom, 2 Full Bathrooms, Separate Family room with Fireplace. Full unfinished basement.
Verified
$
24 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,292
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,784
1505 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.
Verified
$
Henery Ford
25 Units Available
Fairlane Meadow
4900 Heather Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1093 sqft
Luxury units include extra storage, fireplace and laundry. Residents in the community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, gym, parking, sauna and tennis court. Great location close to dining, shopping and entertainment.
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4264 Hedgewood St
4264 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
55 + community 2 months free rent - Property Id: 266221 Saginaw's only premier 55+ community LAKE VIEW ESTATES Rent special move in special May Special ... 2 months FREE RENT June and JULY !! this will not last long .
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
9356 Cloverlawn
9356 Cloverlawn Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
730 sqft
9356 Cloverlawn - 3 BED 1.5 BATH FOR RENT!! - A MUST SEE!! This beautiful newly updated home awaits you and your family! Ready to move in. 3 beds and 1.5 Bath - offers updated Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, freshly painted throughout. 1 Car Garage.
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
7280 Vaughan St
7280 Vaughan Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
Cozy brick bungalow home located North of W. Warren Ave. and West of Evergreen. This home features stunning hardwood floors throughout, dining room, fresh paint, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
7043 Garling Dr
7043 Garling Dr, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Two Level Cozy Brick Condo in Dearborn Heights: This ready to move in condo has 3 spacious bedrooms and 1.5 bath. The kitchen is already furnished with the stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher.
Brooks
1 Unit Available
8904 Sussex St
8904 Sussex Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
1100 sqft
Cozy Brick Bungalow located North of Joy Rd. and East of Evergreen. This home features fresh paint, hardwood floors, and fresh paint. Section 8 is not accepted. Pets are allowed with a $250 pet deposit. (RLNE5131905)
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
9187 Mendota St
9187 Mendota Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO
Mexicantown - Southwest Detroit
1 Unit Available
1047 Junction St
1047 Junction St, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$850
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent *** $50 credit if sign one year lease*** NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
SK - 4657 Pelham Street
4657 Pelham Road, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
3 BED 1 BATH Dearborn Heights home is a MUST SEE!! - 4657 Pelham Dearborn Heights, MI 48125 Follow the link to watch a walk through video of the property https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qd38rUeQwLA&feature=youtu.
Wyandotte
1 Unit Available
939 James St
939 James Street, Wyandotte, MI
1 Bedroom
$625
800 sqft
Very nice 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment with over 800 Sq Ft living space. Appliances includes fridge and stove. There are coin operated washer & dryer in building. Pets ok. Not section 8 approved. Tenant pays for gas and electric.
Ecorse
1 Unit Available
4346 8th St
4346 8th Street, Ecorse, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Charming brick colonial home located North of Southfield and West of W Jefferson Ave. This home features fresh paint and new carpet throughout, dining room, nice updated kitchen, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
8257 Freda St
8257 Freda Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$775
1100 sqft
Charming brick bungalow home located South of Joy and West of Wyoming. This property features fresh paint, hardwood floors, spacious interior, large master bedroom, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted. No pets allowed.
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
2204 Regina Ave
2204 Regina Avenue, Lincoln Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
Cute ranch with attached one car garage. Newly painted and newer carpet . Nice yard Space (RLNE1621191)
1 Unit Available
6757 Syracuse St
6757 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1008 sqft
Home For Rent - Property Id: 159218 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/159218 Property Id 159218 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5856448)
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
8294 Northlawn St
8294 Northlawn Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$925
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
8897 Cloverlawn St
8897 Cloverlawn Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$875
900 sqft
Inviting brick bungalow home located North of Joy Road and East of Wyoming Ave. This home features hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, large master bedroom, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.
