grosse pointe park
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:51 AM
172 Apartments for rent in Grosse Pointe Park, MI📍
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
949 HARCOURT Road
949 Harcourt Road, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Charming upper level flat available to move right in. 2 bedroom 1 bath with nice size kitchen and formal dining area. Living room with fireplace. Great location in Grosse Pointe Park. Application and full credit report required.
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
815 BEACONSFIELD Avenue
815 Beaconsfield Avenue, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
BEST DEAL IN GROSSE POINTE PARK! Spacious upper flat with lots of natural light and hardwood floors throughout. Brand new updated kitchen! Lease includes park passes to two waterfront parks for Grosse Pointe Park residences only. Quiet Neighborhood.
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
751 Pemberton
751 Pemberton Road, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2670 sqft
Large well maintained home in Windmill Pt Sub. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, sharp family room and library too. Attached garage with a large private yard. Fresh paint and new carpet.
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
1476 WAYBURN Street
1476 Wayburn St, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
975 sqft
BEST RENTAL IN THE PARK! Beautifully redone, completely renovated 2 bedroom second floor unit in Grosse Pointe Park. Hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, and private basement with new washer and dryer.
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
806 HARCOURT Road
806 Harcourt Rd, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1482 sqft
Rare Townhouse rental in Grosse Pointe Park! Incredible location south of Jefferson near Windmill Pointe. This hard to find 3 bedroom 1.5 bath is available for immediate occupancy.
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
15001 Charlevoix
15001 Charlevoix Street, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
Studio
$1,200
550 sqft
350-600 square feet of private office space available soon. Build out currently taking place. Builder to install full glass frontage entrance off Charlevoix. One large space or build out can be split. Storage closets and new private bathroom.
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
15224 E JEFFERSON Avenue
15224 E Jefferson Ave, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
1 Bedroom
$725
300 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ALL LEASE SIGNING AND PAYMENTS CAN BE DONE REMOTELY!! Completely remodeled cozy one bedroom apartment in Grosse Pointe Park! Beautiful open concept kitchen with granite countertops with island.
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
16355 E JEFFERSON Avenue
16355 East Jefferson Avenue, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
6 Bedrooms
$3,200
4169 sqft
Generous Colonial offering 6 bedrooms and 6 car garage! Home is a great multigenerational home offering many options for living.
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
1357 MARYLAND Street
1357 Maryland Street, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1020 sqft
Beautifully redone, second floor unit in Grosse Pointe Park. Hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, and private basement with brand new washer and dryer.
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
1358 SOMERSET Street
1358 Somerset Ave, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2260 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ALL LEASE SIGNING AND PAYMENTS CAN BE DONE REMOTELY!! Incredible upper unit available on a quiet street in Grosse Pointe Park! Completely renovated with hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, and private
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
1474 WAYBURN Street
1474 Wayburn Street, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
975 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ALL LEASE SIGNING AND PAYMENTS CAN BE DONE REMOTELY!! Beautifully redone, completely renovated first floor unit in Grosse Pointe Park.
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
936 NOTTINGHAM Road
936 Nottingham Rd, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1275 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ALL LEASE SIGNING AND PAYMENTS CAN BE DONE REMOTELY!! BEST DEAL IN GROSSE POINTE! Completely remodeled spacious 3 bedroom upper flat in Grosse Pointe Park! Newer carpeting with brand new updated bath! Lots of natural light
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
716 TROMBLEY
716 Trombley Rd, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1789 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED, CLEAN AND FRESHLY PAINTED UPPER UNIT five houses from Windmill Pointe Drive. Spacious and comfortable, this 2 BR, 2 Bath unit has been recently updated.
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
15050 E Jefferson
15050 East Jefferson Avenue, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
Studio
$3,500
1500 sqft
Well laid-out professional office suite...4 private offices, conference room, general work stations, waiting-reception area, kitchenette and lav. Additional 250 sqft of attic storage... very well done. Directly across from GP park city hall...
Results within 1 mile of Grosse Pointe Park
Finney
1 Unit Available
4442 Harvard Rd
4442 Harvard Road, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$875
950 sqft
Spacious brick bungalow home located South of E Warren and West of Cadieux. This home features a 2 car detached garage, hardwood floors, formal dining room, nice updated kitchen, large bedrooms, and an unfinished basement.
Finney
1 Unit Available
4700 Cadieux
4700 Cadieux Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
1110 sqft
Beautiful Brick Bungalow 3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom in East English Village - 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom New Carpet Throughout Spacious Basement Dogs & Cats Are Welcome: ___________________________ 1 Pet MAXIMUM Allowed! NO LARGE BREEDS $300 NONREFUNDABLE
Mack
1 Unit Available
5035 Philip St
5035 Philip Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO
Finney
1 Unit Available
5089 Bishop
5089 Bishop Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
5089 Bishop - (RLNE5830873)
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
480 Alter Rd
480 Alter Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
SHOWING SCHEDULE: June 13 - Saturday - 2:00 pm to 2:30 pm. To view the property kindly call (313) 995 9027 until 5 pm of Friday to sign up. A two bedroom and 1 bath property. $800.00 Rent + all utilities (gas, electric, water) + $800.
Finney
1 Unit Available
4811 Kensington Ave Unit 1
4811 Kensington Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$690
1050 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom 1 bath Lower unit that includes a shared basement and 2 car garage. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a lovely backyard. Click to apply!
Finney
1 Unit Available
4890 Devonshire Rd Apt 2
4890 Devonshire Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$525
2158 sqft
Beautifully done, multi unit home. Hardwood floors throughout, storage space in dining room, great fireplace located in the living room. Water is included in rent. No garage... call or click to apply today! https://app.propertyware.
Finney
1 Unit Available
4118 Courville St
4118 Courville Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$915
1556 sqft
Beautiful brick 3 bedroom 1.5 bath colonial with a 2 car garage. Newly renovated with hardwood floors thoughout. Click to apply!
Finney
1 Unit Available
4683 Three Mile Dr
4683 Three Mile Dr, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$815
1424 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath colonial with hardwood floors throughout. Very clean home. Click here to apply!
Grosse Pointe
1 Unit Available
593 Neff
593 Neff Road, Grosse Pointe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1170 sqft
FIRST FLOOR FLAT within steps of The Village shopping/entertainment area. Clean, neutral decor. LR with fp. Updated kitchen with eating area and appliances.. Screened porch off BR. 2 car garage. Basement with washer and dryer and locked storage room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Grosse Pointe Park rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,680.
Some of the colleges located in the Grosse Pointe Park area include College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, University of Michigan-Dearborn, Oakland University, and Walsh College of Accountancy and Business Administration. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Grosse Pointe Park from include Detroit, Farmington Hills, Southfield, Warren, and Sterling Heights.
