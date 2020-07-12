Apartment List
MI
detroit
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:03 PM

125 Apartments for rent in Detroit, MI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Detroit apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 147

Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
12 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,182
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Detroit Riverwalk, Hart Plaza, and West Riverfront Park. Units feature great views, spacious floor plans, and fully equipped kitchens. Community has grilling stations, onsite restaurant, and pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
$
18 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,345
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1120 sqft
High-rise community minutes from I-75. A stunning community recently renovated to include hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis courts, 24-hour concierge service and game room. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St, Detroit, MI
Studio
$866
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1140 sqft
Large city apartments near I-375, right downtown. Recently renovated with large windows and views of Detroit skyline. Air conditioning and ceiling fan. Community has pool and tennis court. Elevators.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
$1,225
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1034 sqft
Live within walking distance to Downtown Detroit. DuCharme Place is the perfect community for those looking to experience a city lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Step inside The Village of Hyde Park and discover our beautiful two-bedroom townhomes.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
9 Units Available
Central
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,545
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1103 sqft
Welcome to The Boulevard in Detroit’s New Center, featuring modern rental apartments located in the heart of an international city, in a neighborhood of professional institutions and cultural gems.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated March 30 at 06:13pm
8 Units Available
University
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St, Detroit, MI
Studio
$675
338 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Midtown, Cathedral Tower offers spacious and affordable studio and one-bedroom apartments for rent.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Detroit
2900 E Jefferson Ave Apt D101
2900 East Jefferson Avenue, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$750
718 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Per new Corona virus law- no Private showings..A Home you will love as a good tennat.This spacious, fully-renovated,unit is presented move-in ready..kindly contact me direct via.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Mexicantown - Southwest Detroit
251 W Grand Blvd
251 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Right in the heart of Hubbard Farms and Mexican Town! This home boasts of impressive wood-work. The first floor has an open layout which showcases elegant hardwood floors. Plenty of space, three bedrooms, and extra storage space in the attic.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Five Points
18951 Wormer St
18951 Wormer Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$975
Home with 3 Bedrooms and Basement is now available for rent! Home is equipped with an alarm system and a 2-car garage. Kitchen appliances are included (stove, refrigerator and microwave).

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Burbank
16200 E State Fair St
16200 East State Fair Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$925
874 sqft
Recently renovated three bedroom bungalow! Two car garage. Great location. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5867710)

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Finney
5109 Devonshire Rd
5109 Devonshire Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
"NOTE: There are still a few touch up repairs on going but will be finished soon." From warren head north on Devonshire is this recently UPDATED BRICK home with over a thousand sq. ft., has 3 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mackenzie
12659 Cloverlawn St
12659 Cloverlawn Avenue, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
Hi this home is almost ready SECTION 8 Only It’s has 2 full bath, 2 car garage Finish basement, Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5849339)

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Finney
5984 Yorkshire Rd
5984 Yorkshire Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1572 sqft
This spacious well presented 3 bedroom on Yorkshire is on the market for rent. To the first floor a large modern kitchen, nicely finished living room, 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. To the second floor a large master bedroom with a walk in closet.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
Furnished Suites - Corktown @ The Corner Detroit
1620 Michigan Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$2,100
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,090
728 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Finney
5926 Courville St
5926 Courville Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1500 sqft
Spacious brick Tudor located South of Cadieux and East of Harper. This house features hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen, ceiling fans, and an unfinished basement. Section is not accepted. No pets allowed. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5105446)

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
State Fair-Nolan
20110 Omira St
20110 Omira Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
684 sqft
20110 Omira St - 2 beds 1 bath 684 sqft - 20110 Omira St Total of 2 beds 1 bath 684 sqft Cozy fixer upper ranch home with two bedrooms and one bath, built in 1950 with full basement and detached one car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Butzel
English Village Townhomes at Islandview
1709 Townsend Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2300 sqft
Spacious Townhome in the West Village/Island View Neighborhood Available 07/20/20 Luxury condo in close proximity to Belle Isle State Park, Indian Village, Detroit Riverfront and just a few minutes from Downtown Detroit.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Greenfield
19317 Mansfield St
19317 Mansfield Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$815
1080 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 1.5 Bath - bungalow, Dining room, New carpet, Fresh paint. Full basement, One car detached garage. Click to Apply!

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Rosedale Park
15328 Kentfield St
15328 Kentfield Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$815
1500 sqft
APPLIANCES INCLUDED, CARPET THROUGHOUT, NICE SPACE UPSTAIRS, CLICK HERE TO APPLY TODAY: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mutualpropertymanagement/tenantApplication.action

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Jeffries
1800 Brainard St Apt 202
1800 Brainard St, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
725 sqft
Appliances included, carpet throughout 2 bedrooms 1 bath Call or click to apply today! Age restrictions apply!

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Finney
4811 Kensington Ave Unit 1
4811 Kensington Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$690
1050 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom 1 bath Lower unit that includes a shared basement and 2 car garage. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a lovely backyard. Click to apply!

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Conner
12210 Longview St
12210 Longview Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$765
833 sqft
3 bedroom and 1 bath brick bungalow. Good sized backyard. Very clean home that won't last. Click to apply now!

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Bagley
17169 Griggs St
17169 Griggs Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
2560 sqft
Beautiful brick, 3 bedroom 2 full bathrooms in this stately home. Lovely hardwood floors throughout the home with a loft area upstairs that is great for hosting or solitude. Click to apply!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Detroit, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Detroit apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

