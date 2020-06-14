Apartment List
150 Apartments for rent in Detroit, MI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Detroit renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
$
Downtown Detroit
18 Units Available
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,435
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1120 sqft
High-rise community minutes from I-75. A stunning community recently renovated to include hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis courts, 24-hour concierge service and game room. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Central
9 Units Available
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1103 sqft
Welcome to The Boulevard in Detroit’s New Center, featuring modern rental apartments located in the heart of an international city, in a neighborhood of professional institutions and cultural gems.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Downtown Detroit
10 Units Available
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
$1,350
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1034 sqft
REDUCED RENT ON SELECT APARTMENTS, LIMITED TIME ONLY*! Live within walking distance to Downtown Detroit. DuCharme Place is the perfect community for those looking to experience a city lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated March 30 at 06:13pm
University
8 Units Available
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St, Detroit, MI
Studio
$675
338 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Midtown, Cathedral Tower offers spacious and affordable studio and one-bedroom apartments for rent.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Central
1 Unit Available
7372 Cameron St
7372 Cameron Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Darling lower flat next to the up and coming Milwaukee Junction neighborhood. Its been renovated with contemporary modern finishes, stainless steel appliances, dark hardwood floors throughout. July 1st move in date. $1250/mo. Small pets are allowed.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Palmer Park
1 Unit Available
2809 W 8 Mile Rd
2809 8 Mile Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1727 sqft
Ferndale Shoppers this is a better deal, come take a look and be delighted. Experience all the benefits of Ferndale while living in a nicer place at a better price.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
7360 Fielding Street
7360 Fielding Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
943 sqft
3 Bedroom Home For Lease - Beautiful 3 bedoom home has been newly updated. Move right in to this Brick home with hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
8897 Cloverlawn St
8897 Cloverlawn Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$875
900 sqft
Inviting brick bungalow home located North of Joy Road and East of Wyoming Ave. This home features hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, large master bedroom, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Evergreen
1 Unit Available
18523 Plainview Ave
18523 Plainview Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Completely remodeled cute home, true QUALITY & PRICE! - Completed rehab property on Plainview St, Combine living & Dinning, Brand new kitchen , new carpet in bedrooms, wood floor in living area & vinyl floors in baths & kitchen.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Marina District
1 Unit Available
456 Marquette Dr
456 Marquette Drive, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
456 Marquette Dr. is located near Jefferson and Cadillac Brick 2 bedroom colonial style duplex has new windows, new kitchen with granite countertop, hardwood flooring throughout, dining room and basement. Street parking and parking in the rear.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Butzel
1 Unit Available
715 Parker St
715 Parker Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
West Village! This Georgian Revival historic building is a perfect place to call home. These beautiful apartments have updated kitchens, hardwood floors, large windows overlooking the neighborhood.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Evergreen
1 Unit Available
21500 W 7 Mile Rd 214
21500 W 7 Mile Rd, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
875 sqft
Leasing Agent - Property Id: 181792 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181792 Property Id 181792 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5819682)

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Denby
1 Unit Available
11820 Duchess St
11820 Duchess Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Cozy brick bungalow located South of Morang Ave. and East of Kelly Rd. This home features a 1 car detached garage, fresh paint throughout, hardwood floors, den, new carpet in two of the bedrooms, and an unfinished basement.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Central
1 Unit Available
863 Pingree St #1
863 Pingree St, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom North End New Center Midtown - Property Id: 159249 Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom New Center, North End, Midtown $1,000/month plus $1,000/Security Deposit Water included New Windows New Furnace New Hot Water Tank New Deck Beautiful

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bagley
1 Unit Available
18226 Griggs St
18226 Griggs Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$975
1300 sqft
Excellent home for a nice family - Property Id: 209726 Brick three bedroom, fire place accenting the living room, hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted. separate shower and bath. ready to move in. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Grandmont
1 Unit Available
14160 Glastonbury Ave
14160 Glastonbury Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Glastonbury House - Property Id: 283766 Very nice, well kept, clean small Bungalow for a mature couple in the well established safe Grandmont #1 area. A must see!! Updated kitchen, nicely modeled basement, 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Denby
1 Unit Available
10642 Bonita St
10642 Bonita Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
1200 sqft
Spacious brick bungalow home located North of E. Outer Drive and East of Hayes Street. This home features beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace, dining room, nice kitchen, large bedrooms, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Palmer Park
1 Unit Available
19035 Parkside St
19035 Parkside Street, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
2300 sqft
Sprawling brick colonial home located just South of Seven Mile Road and East of Livernois.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
7354 Vaughan
7354 Vaughan Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
7354 Vaughan - 2 BED 1.5 BATH FOR RENT! - A MUST SEE!! This beautiful newly updated home awaits you and your family! Ready to move in. 2 beds and 1.5 Bath - Hardwood Floors & New Carpet, freshly painted throughout, 1 Car Garage. Washer Dryer Hookups.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Pershing
1 Unit Available
19939 SUNSET
19939 Sunset Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
690 sqft
19939 Sunset - FOR RENT 2 BED 1 BATH!! - A MUST SEE!! This beautiful newly updated home awaits you and your family! Ready to move in. 2 beds and 1 Bath - New updated Kitchen & Bathroom, Hardwood Floors, freshly painted throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Greenfield
1 Unit Available
20000 Asbury Park
20000 Asbury Park, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Lovely brick ranch home located South of Eight Mile and East of Southfield.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Durfee
1 Unit Available
3297 Cortland Unit 2 (Upper)
3297 Cortland St, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home - Beautiful updated large 3 bedroom duplex home features, hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted, new kitchen, living room, dining room, separate entrance and separate basement area. (RLNE5755355)

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Marina District
1 Unit Available
433 Navahoe St
433 Navahoe Street, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
Newly remodeled 4 bedroom ranch. New carpet, updated kitchen and hardwood flooring. Appliances and Security system included. (RLNE5744173)

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Cerveny
1 Unit Available
15811 Greenfield Rd Apt 1
15811 Greenfield Road, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$725
800 sqft
Inviting 2 bedroom apartment located on the West side of Greenfield Road, between Fenkell and McNichols. This unit features hardwood floors throughout, nice updated kitchen with stove and fridge, and two spacious bedrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Detroit, MI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Detroit renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

