Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:25 AM

12 Apartments under $600 for rent in Detroit, MI

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
West Riverdale
16704 Lahser
16704 Lahser Road, Detroit, MI
Studio
$500
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
16700 Lahser - Please click "Request a Tour" to schedule an appointment with one of our Leasing Agents to view the property. You will receive a text message to confirm your appointment an hour in advance.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Winterhalter
11644 Broadstreet Ave
11644 Broadstreet Ave, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$595
800 sqft
Nice upper flat located North of Joy, East of Livernois. This unit features a fireplace, updated kitchen, dining room, and fresh paint! Water is included in the rent. Section 8 is accepted. No pets allowed. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3712925)

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Osborn
18457 Hoover St
18457 Hoover Street, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms
$600
1946 sqft
Duplex With Huge Cash Flow Potential... Handyman Special... Cheap! No Bank Qualifying ...

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Durfee
13930 WOODROW WILSON
13930 Woodrow Wilson Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
$495
7800 sqft
FOR LEASE Only: Great location in Detroit Downtown near Davidson Fwy. Building needs updating. It can have multiple use with lots of potential. Considering all offers. Contact agent with any questions. Buyer/Agent to verify all info.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Chene
5524 McDougal Street
5524 McDougall St, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$600
1100 sqft
2 BD, 1 BA 2 Family Flat Upper Unit

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Berg - Lasher
20551 Lahser Road - A19
20551 Lahser Rd, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$600
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE-IN READY! Section 8 applicants are welcome to apply! A 13+month lease is available. Enjoy this clean and spacious 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom unit equipped with stove, refrigerator in a 2-story garden style building.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Coleman A. Young International Airport
12918 Saint Louis Street
12918 Saint Louis Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$495
676 sqft
House For Sale - No Credit Check Loan Not For Rent - 12918 Saint Louis Street, Detroit, MI 48212 Total of 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath 676 sq ft For Sale for 19,500 with a down payment of $1900 and monthly payments of $250 a month.
Results within 1 mile of Detroit

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Ferndale
139 EDGEWOOD (upper)
139 Edgewood Pl, Ferndale, MI
1 Bedroom
$595
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Friday July 3rd. Great price for this recently renovated Ferndale upper unit! Newer carpet, this home is zoned commercial and residential for multiple possibilities. Lowest priced lease on the market! Half basement included.
Results within 5 miles of Detroit

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Duvall - Edison
1307 Monroe Street - 15
1307 Monroe Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$600
380 sqft
West Dearborn Studio now available walking distance to Downtown Dearborn restaurant and entertainment. You'll be a block or two away from one of the area's best restaurants and bars like L.A.
Results within 10 miles of Detroit

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
11719 Syracuse St
11719 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
Studio
$600
550 sqft
Studio with 1 bath and eat in kitchen. New flooring throughout the unit. Stove and Fridge are included. Community Washer and Dryer. Utilities Included. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $1500. (2.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
7717 MACOMB
7717 Macomb Street, Wayne County, MI
Studio
$575
5932 sqft
EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY TO LEASE A 600 SQ' FIRST FLOOR SPACE IN THIS HISTORIC 1873 RESTORED VICTORIAN**INCLUDES UTILITIES, CONCAST INTERNET**CONFERENCE ROOM FOR MEETING CLIENTS SHARED WITH OTHER COMMERCIAL OFFICE TENANTS AND CIVIC GROUPS**LIVING ROOM

1 of 2

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Franklin
16291 W FOURTEEN MILE Road
16291 West 14 Mile Road, Beverly Hills, MI
Studio
$520
4206 sqft
For lease. Comfortable approx 400 sq. ft. office in a small quiet building with a great location. Offered office is suite 5. Great parking. You only pay rent and your phone/fax/internet. Smaller office space also available.

July 2020 Detroit Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Detroit Rent Report. Detroit rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Detroit rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Detroit rents held steady over the past month

Detroit rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Detroit stand at $692 for a one-bedroom apartment and $901 for a two-bedroom. Detroit's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Detroit throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Detroit metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,373; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Detroit rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Detroit has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Detroit is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Detroit's median two-bedroom rent of $901 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Detroit remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Fresno (+1.7%), El Paso (+1.5%), Las Vegas (+0.6%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,059, $855, and $1,192 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Detroit than most similar cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,289, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in Detroit.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

