/
/
wayne county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:46 AM
651 Apartments for rent in Wayne County, MI📍
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
8 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
10910 Independence Ln, Belleville, MI
1 Bedroom
$851
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1000 sqft
Luxurious apartments include brushed nickel lighting, a washer and dryer, and central air and heat. Located near I-275, I-94 and Wayne County Community College. On-site amenities feature a gourmet coffee bar and a conference room.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
13 Units Available
Westland
Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$890
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
925 sqft
We are the best kept secret in Westland! Westwood Village is an inviting apartment community set on 45 wooded acres offering a peaceful, serene way of life.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
14 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,384
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1505 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
25 Units Available
Henery Ford
Fairlane Meadow
4900 Heather Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$899
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1093 sqft
Luxury units include extra storage, fireplace and laundry. Residents in the community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, gym, parking, sauna and tennis court. Great location close to dining, shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
22 Units Available
Harbour Club
49000 Denton Rd, Belleville, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$836
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1023 sqft
Harbour Club is your personal oasis - 162 acres of mature trees and landscape in which to roam. Our community features unique resort-style living with such amenities as a 24-hour fitness center, crystal clear swimming pool, and sand volleyball.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
9 Units Available
Central
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,640
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1103 sqft
Welcome to The Boulevard in Detroit’s New Center, featuring modern rental apartments located in the heart of an international city, in a neighborhood of professional institutions and cultural gems.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Westland
Woodcrest Apartments
8300 Woodcrest Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Apartment homes feature one and two bedrooms with fireplaces, private balcony and patios and outdoor pool. Community is walking distance from restaurants and shopping and close to I-275 and I-96.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
7 Units Available
Melvindale
Gale Gardens Apartments
30 Gale Gardens Blvd #2, Melvindale, MI
1 Bedroom
$785
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
775 sqft
Located minutes from I-94 and I-75 as well as downtown. One- and two-bedroom apartments with appliances, AC, vertical blinds and lots of light. Community has a pool and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
11 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St, Detroit, MI
Studio
$883
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,111
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1140 sqft
Large city apartments near I-375, right downtown. Recently renovated with large windows and views of Detroit skyline. Air conditioning and ceiling fan. Community has pool and tennis court. Elevators.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 23 at 12:05 AM
47 Units Available
Park Place of Northville
43001 Northville Place Dr, Northville, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,035
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1023 sqft
Residents enjoy an onsite sauna, tennis court, clubhouse, and concierge. Apartments are furnished and feature walk-in closets. Shopping and dining options available along nearby East Main Street.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
3 Units Available
Cerveny
Westfield Apartments
16501 Greenfield Road, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$629
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new home at Westfield Apartments today! Our apartment homes feature fully-equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and ceiling fans. They are a blank slate waiting for you to make them your own.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
18 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,355
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1188 sqft
High-rise community minutes from I-75. A stunning community recently renovated to include hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis courts, 24-hour concierge service and game room. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Concorde Club
7080 Niagara St, Romulus, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Located just minutes from Downtown Detroit, shopping, major expressways and the airport. 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Community has pool, sundeck and laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
17 Units Available
Starkweather Lofts
301 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,750
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1257 sqft
Starkweather Lofts is located at 301 Plymouth Road Plymouth, MI and is managed by Oakland Management Corporation (Beztak), a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 147
Last updated July 23 at 12:32 AM
7 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,150
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,188
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Detroit Riverwalk, Hart Plaza, and West Riverfront Park. Units feature great views, spacious floor plans, and fully equipped kitchens. Community has grilling stations, onsite restaurant, and pool.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Westland
The Meadows on Cherry Hill
332 S Hubbard Ct, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$790
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Meadows on Cherry Hill. We have spacious one and two bedroom apartments with a private patio or balcony. Our community offers a clubhouse, fitness center, pool with sundeck and an onsite dog park.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Plymouth Heritage
12811 Heritage, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$860
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
850 sqft
Created with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Crossings at Canton
8375 Honeytree Blvd, Canton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$979
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
937 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, game room and well-equipped gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring mixed with carpet and tile for accents. Partial brick walls add an extra touch of classic design. Just off I-275.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 21 at 08:08 PM
Contact for Availability
Redwood Canton
2372 Monument Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
1294 sqft
Redwood™ Canton is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Step inside The Village of Hyde Park and discover our beautiful two-bedroom townhomes.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,510
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1034 sqft
Live within walking distance to Downtown Detroit. DuCharme Place is the perfect community for those looking to experience a city lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 12:16 AM
3 Units Available
Bedford Square
42256 Addison Ave, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$919
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1000 sqft
Bedford Square is a secluded enclave of spacious apartments located in upscale, centralized Canton. This community provides the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a peaceful neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 21 at 08:08 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brownstown Telegraph Road
22662 Oriole Dr, Woodhaven, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1311 sqft
Redwood™ Brownstown Oriole Drive is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brownstown West Road South
24881 Redwood Boulevard, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1338 sqft
This newer community features energy efficient appliances and a quiet neighborhood. Pets welcomed. Each home is a single-story with a spacious kitchen, walk-in closet, and large patio for grilling. Private, attached garages.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Wayne County area include Mott Community College, Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, and University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Detroit, Toledo, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, and Warren have apartments for rent.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
Perrysburg, OHNovi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIFerndale, MIOak Park, MIHazel Park, MIFarmington, MISt. Clair Shores, MIEastpointe, MI