** LOVELY! ** MOVE RIGHT INTO THIS SPACIOUS PATIO LEVEL CONDO IN THE HEART OF TOWSON. OPEN FLOOR PLAN FEATURING FOYER ENTRY & RECENT CERAMIC TILE FLOORING. BRIGHT KITCHEN W/ALL APPLIANCES & BREAKFAST BAR. SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM. MASTER BEDROOM W/WALK-IN CLOSET. WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING IN BOTH BEDROOMS. NO PETS. NO SMOKING UNIT. IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY AVAILABLE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 531 MCMANUS WAY have any available units?
531 MCMANUS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 531 MCMANUS WAY have?
Some of 531 MCMANUS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 531 MCMANUS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
531 MCMANUS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.