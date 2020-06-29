All apartments in Towson
Find more places like 531 MCMANUS WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Towson, MD
/
531 MCMANUS WAY
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:24 AM

531 MCMANUS WAY

531 Mcmanus Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Towson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

531 Mcmanus Way, Towson, MD 21286
Northeast Towson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
** LOVELY! ** MOVE RIGHT INTO THIS SPACIOUS PATIO LEVEL CONDO IN THE HEART OF TOWSON. OPEN FLOOR PLAN FEATURING FOYER ENTRY & RECENT CERAMIC TILE FLOORING. BRIGHT KITCHEN W/ALL APPLIANCES & BREAKFAST BAR. SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM. MASTER BEDROOM W/WALK-IN CLOSET. WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING IN BOTH BEDROOMS. NO PETS. NO SMOKING UNIT. IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY AVAILABLE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 531 MCMANUS WAY have any available units?
531 MCMANUS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 531 MCMANUS WAY have?
Some of 531 MCMANUS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 531 MCMANUS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
531 MCMANUS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 MCMANUS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 531 MCMANUS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 531 MCMANUS WAY offer parking?
No, 531 MCMANUS WAY does not offer parking.
Does 531 MCMANUS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 531 MCMANUS WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 MCMANUS WAY have a pool?
No, 531 MCMANUS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 531 MCMANUS WAY have accessible units?
No, 531 MCMANUS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 531 MCMANUS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 531 MCMANUS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Versailles Apartment
111 Versailles Cir
Towson, MD 21204
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct
Towson, MD 21286
Somerset at Towson
754 Camberley Cir
Towson, MD 21204
Kenilworth at Charles
1149 Donington Cir
Towson, MD 21204
5 East
5 Stonewain Ct
Towson, MD 21204
Stevenson Lane Apartments
308 Stevenson Ln
Towson, MD 21204
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd
Towson, MD 21204
Fellowship Court
5 Fellowship Ct
Towson, MD 21286

Similar Pages

Towson 1 BedroomsTowson 2 Bedrooms
Towson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTowson Pet Friendly Places
Towson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD
Hyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ruxton

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityGoucher College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University