Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:35 AM

74 Studio Apartments for rent in Towson, MD

Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
$
104 Units Available
Avalon Towson
2 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,385
499 sqft
Avalon Towson, located among the highly anticipated shops and restaurants of Circle East, features studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. These pet-friendly apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washer and dryer.
Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
$
140 Units Available
Ruxton
Elan Towson
1274 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,390
528 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
31 Units Available
Flats at 703
703 Washington Ave, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,553
580 sqft
Nominated for BBJ 2018 Best In Real Estate Award 'Best In Show'! Located within walking distance to the area's hottest entertainment, cafes and restaurants, you'll find endless things to do! The Flats at 703 offers a perfectly measured mix of
Last updated July 15 at 12:29 AM
18 Units Available
Somerset at Towson
754 Camberley Cir, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,075
550 sqft
Great location close to Goucher College, Towson University, and Robert E Lee Park. Units feature washers and dryers, cherry cabinets, and recent renovations. Community has park-like setting.

Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Towson
515 E JOPPA RD
515 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$2,394
Multi-tenant office building located strategically in the heart of Towson, MD, just 2 blocks from the circle. Professionally managed, with little deferred maintenance.Shared driveway to ample parking lot.
Results within 5 miles of Towson
Last updated July 15 at 12:24 AM
6 Units Available
Hampden
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,594
609 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fox Building in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
$
29 Units Available
Mid-Town Belvedere
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,512
569 sqft
Upscale living in the perfect location near major freeways and endless entertainment. Amenities designed to relax: refreshing pool, yoga studio, 24-hour gym, dog park and more. Luxurious interiors offer granite counters and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
9 Units Available
Mount Vernon
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,150
333 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 824 N Calvert in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 12:20 AM
22 Units Available
Bolton Hill
The Jordan
303 Mcmechen Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,250
479 sqft
Every home at The Jordan was designed and built with you in mind. From the abundance of natural light that streams through its double-pane windows to the super efficient heating.
Last updated July 15 at 12:14 AM
5 Units Available
Charles Village
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$711
314 sqft
Campus Square ' Johns Hopkins ApartmentsLocated just steps from the Homewood Campus of Johns Hopkins University, Campus Square offers Johns Hopkins apartments just steps from the Homewood Campus.
Last updated July 15 at 12:34 AM
38 Units Available
Wyman Park
Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,480
941 sqft
Experience ICON Residences at The Rotunda. 379 luxury apartments surround exciting new ground floor retail, giving you all the conveniences of a walk-able city lifestyle, without the congestion and high prices.
Last updated July 15 at 12:08 AM
5 Units Available
Charles Village
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$936
282 sqft
Charles Village Apartments ' Jefferson HouseJefferson House features studio and one bedroom apartment homes with heat and water included in the rent.
Last updated July 15 at 12:21 AM
17 Units Available
Mid-Town Belvedere
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,295
452 sqft
Great location just minutes from the University of Baltimore, Peabody Institute, and the Walters Art Museum. Units feature one or two bedrooms. Community offers communal courtyard, fountain, and European feel.
Last updated July 15 at 12:14 AM
39 Units Available
Mid-Town Belvedere
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,290
550 sqft
Excellent location, close to University of Baltimore, Penn Station, and MICA. Units feature dishwasher, microwave, and disposal. Community has bike room, garage and open-surface parking.
Last updated July 15 at 12:39 AM
15 Units Available
Tuscany - Cantebury
Hopkins House
110 W 39th St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,146
550 sqft
Come home to a Gold Star Award Winning Community! You will love this luxury high-rise that is just a short walk from Johns Hopkins University, the Baltimore Museum of Art and the Rotunda shopping center.
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
12 Units Available
Wyman Park
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$850
250 sqft
Wyman Park Apartments' 3925 Beech Avenue location is perfect for access to the northern part of the JHU Homewood Campus. Studio, and 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments are available. This building has high-speed wireless access.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
22 Units Available
Tuscany - Cantebury
Broadview
105 W 39th St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$980
437 sqft
Close to West University Parkway and the Lacrosse Hall of Fame. Units include stainless steel appliances, patio or balcony, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community features pool table, clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Johnson Square
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,075
460 sqft
Preston Street Lofts features stainless steel appliances (which include refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher), beautiful granite countertops, soft-close cabinetry, brand new hardwood flooring, double vanity bathrooms, and 9 foot ceilings
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
Eager Street
15 East Eager Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$919
455 sqft
This is a beautifully renovated apartment building in Historic Mount Vernon which features studio homes with energy efficient individual air and heat, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, refinished hardwood floors, amazing tile in the
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
21 Units Available
Lutherville - Timonium
Padonia Village Apartments
88 E Padonia Rd, Timonium, MD
Studio
$1,135
518 sqft
Apartments in this complex range from studio to three-bedroom units, featuring air-conditioning, private patio or balcony, and carpeting. Community amenities include on-site laundry, clubhouse, playground, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance available.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Guilford
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,275
440 sqft
Pet-friendly studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Walk to John Hopkins, Union Memorial Hospital and Loyola. Upgraded units feature hardwoods, walk-in closets, expansive windows with great city views. Enjoy pool, community garden, fitness center, clubhouse.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Charles North
1817 Maryland Avenue
1817 Maryland Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,150
457 sqft
environment, upscale amenities and excellent service for our residents. We offer two and three bedroom townhomes that are sure to please even those with the most discriminating tastes.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Johns-Hopkins - Homewood
1 E University Pkwy Unit 509
1 East University Parkway, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,150
535 sqft
Furnished Studio in Charles Village - Walk to JHU! - Fantastic studio unit in the convenient University One building of Charles Village! Inviting open living area boasts lounge space, 4 person dining table, and separate desk/workspace.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Charles Village
3204 Guilford Ave
3204 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$3,990
6 bedroom/3 bathroom townhouse - This apartment is located approximately 6 blocks north of the University of Md Medical Center and 6 blocks southwest of The Walters Art Museum.

July 2020 Towson Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Towson Rent Report. Towson rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Towson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Towson rents declined slightly over the past month

Towson rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Towson stand at $1,192 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,495 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Towson's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Baltimore Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Towson over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,746, while one-bedrooms go for $1,392.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,471, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,111; rents remained steady over the past month.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,954; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Towson

    As rents have increased slightly in Towson, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Towson is less affordable for renters.

    • Towson's median two-bedroom rent of $1,495 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Towson's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+0.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Towson than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Towson is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,950
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,230
    $1,540
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.2%
    -5.6%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    0.4%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Severn
    $1,320
    $1,660
    -0.9%
    -1.5%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,470
    0.5%
    2.4%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    0.2%
    Annapolis
    $1,520
    $1,900
    -1.1%
    -2.5%
    Odenton
    $1,800
    $2,260
    -0.3%
    -4.7%
    Parkville
    $1,110
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    Perry Hall
    $1,340
    $1,680
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Reisterstown
    $1,170
    $1,470
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1.7%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    0
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0
    0.2%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

