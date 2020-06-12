Apartment List
290 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Towson, MD

Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
104 Units Available
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
887 sqft
Spacious residences with in-unit laundry nook. Air conditioning, ceiling fans, carpet and hardwood flooring throughout, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar and dog park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
$
24 Units Available
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1105 sqft
Green apartment community near Goucher College. Apartments feature flowing layouts with designer bathrooms and sleek kitchens. Multiple communal amenities, including a culinary lounge, game room, music practice studio, and health and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
2 Units Available
Fellowship Court
5 Fellowship Ct, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
930 sqft
Situated near the Baltimore Beltway, close to great shopping and Towson University. Units have luxurious features like a patio or balcony and spacious walk-in closets. Pets permitted.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
14 Units Available
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1100 sqft
Spacious, modern apartments with den options available. This pet-friendly community offers great community amenities like a swimming pool and tennis court. Oversized rooms and closets make living comfortable.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
Greater Glendale-Glenmont
120 Units Available
TowsonTown Place Apartments
6906 Donachie Rd, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1091 sqft
TowsonTown Place Apartments in Towson, MD offer resort living right within the heart of Towson. Garden style and high rise 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
3 Units Available
The Quarters at Towson Town Center
960 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1266 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community near Goucher College. One- to three-bedroom residences feature all appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Community amenities include clubhouse, media room, gym, business center, pool, bike storage, and much more.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
2 Units Available
Ivy Hall At Kenilworth
101 Kenilworth Park Dr, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1140 sqft
Excellent adult living community for 55+ residents. Apartments offer all the modern comforts, including in-unit laundry, newly-renovated interiors, private balconies and central air. Pool in complex. Trader Joe's across the street provides convenient grocery shopping.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
13 Units Available
The Palisades of Towson
212 Washington Ave, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,324
1213 sqft
Upscale high-rise living in the middle of Towson. Units feature bamboo flooring, sound-resistant construction, kitchen islands and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Towson University and Trader Joe's.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
$
83 Units Available
Avalon Towson
2 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1080 sqft
Avalon Towson, located among the highly anticipated shops and restaurants of Circle East, features studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. These pet-friendly apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
$
28 Units Available
Towson Promenade
707 York Rd, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,742
1512 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown Towson. Within walking distance of the shops at Towson Town Center. Sleek facility with theater room, well-equipped fitness center and manicured courtyards. Ten-foot ceilings in air-conditioned units.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Southland Hills
8 Units Available
Versailles Apartment
111 Versailles Cir, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1232 sqft
Enjoy climate-controlled apartment space and recently refurbished kitchens in this desirable residency close to some of the regions best schools and medical centers. Community features include 24-hour maintenance, lobby service, clubhouse and pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
12 Units Available
Charlesgate Apartments
8436 Charles Valley Ct, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1244 sqft
Large units with open living spaces accented by brick exteriors and private balconies. Each apartment offers in-unit laundry. Pool located in outdoor community area. Dine and shop across the street at the Shops at Kenilworth.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Stevenson Lane Apartments
308 Stevenson Ln, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1014 sqft
Near Johnny Unitas Stadium, Towson University and Greater Baltimore Medical Center. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry facilities and upgraded kitchens. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
19 Units Available
Kenilworth at Charles
1149 Donington Cir, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1015 sqft
A variety of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located near North Charles Street and Kenilworth Drive. Amenities include 24-hour maintenance, central air, a dishwasher, wall-to-wall carpeting, walk-in closets and more.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Ruxton
162 Units Available
Elan Towson
1274 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1271 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
33 Units Available
Flats at 703
703 Washington Ave, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
990 sqft
Nominated for BBJ 2018 Best In Real Estate Award 'Best In Show'! Located within walking distance to the area's hottest entertainment, cafes and restaurants, you'll find endless things to do! The Flats at 703 offers a perfectly measured mix of
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
26 Units Available
Somerset at Towson
754 Camberley Cir, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1300 sqft
Great location close to Goucher College, Towson University, and Robert E Lee Park. Units feature washers and dryers, cherry cabinets, and recent renovations. Community has park-like setting.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
West Towson
1 Unit Available
28 ALLEGHENY AVE
28 Allegheny Avenue, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1146 sqft
You can live and play in the center of downtown Towson without breaking the bank. Lease this 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo for much less than the average one-bedroom apartment in downtown Towson.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
6 KNOLL RIDGE COURT
6 Knoll Ridge Court, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1109 sqft
Introducing our ~We are Here for Each Other Program~ We recognize life can be uncertain, so we have developed a program you can count on.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
4 KNOLL RIDGE COURT
4 Knoll Ridge Court, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1109 sqft
Introducing our ~We are Here for Each Other Program~ We recognize life can be uncertain, so we have developed a program you can count on.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
6128 ALLWOOD COURT
6128 Allwood Court, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1109 sqft
Introducing our ~We are Here for Each Other Program~ We recognize life can be uncertain, so we have developed a program you can count on.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Ruxton
1 Unit Available
5 RUXVIEW COURT
5 Ruxview Court, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1259 sqft
Ruxton Village Apartments are tucked within a lush, wooded enclave in the heart of Ruxton.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Ruxton
1 Unit Available
12 RUXVIEW COURT
12 Ruxview Ct, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1259 sqft
Ruxton Village Apartments are tucked within a lush, wooded enclave in the heart of Ruxton.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
6006 HUNT RIDGE ROAD
6006 Hunt Ridge Road, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1109 sqft
Roland Park's Best Kept Secret! ELKRIDGE ESTATES,an award winning garden style community, offers this spacious apt, w/floor to ceiling windows,renovated kitchen,over sized balcony,24 hr security gate w/onsite guard,fitness center,Olympic size

June 2020 Towson Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Towson Rent Report. Towson rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Towson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Towson rent trends were flat over the past month

Towson rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Towson stand at $1,195 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,499 for a two-bedroom. Towson's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Towson, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents decreased 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Towson

    As rents have increased slightly in Towson, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Towson is less affordable for renters.

    • Towson's median two-bedroom rent of $1,499 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% increase in Towson.
    • While Towson's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Boston (-0.4%) and Pittsburgh (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Towson than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Towson is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,190
    0.1%
    0
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,960
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,220
    $1,540
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -4.1%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    0
    1.9%
    Severn
    $1,340
    $1,680
    -0.9%
    -0.4%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,460
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Annapolis
    $1,530
    $1,920
    -0.8%
    0.1%
    Odenton
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -1%
    -3.9%
    Parkville
    $1,120
    $1,400
    0
    0.3%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    -0.9%
    Perry Hall
    $1,330
    $1,670
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Reisterstown
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    3.1%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,340
    0.7%
    0.2%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

