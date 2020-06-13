Apartment List
241 Apartments for rent in Towson, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
2 Units Available
Fellowship Court
5 Fellowship Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
930 sqft
Situated near the Baltimore Beltway, close to great shopping and Towson University. Units have luxurious features like a patio or balcony and spacious walk-in closets. Pets permitted.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,223
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1500 sqft
Spacious, modern apartments with den options available. This pet-friendly community offers great community amenities like a swimming pool and tennis court. Oversized rooms and closets make living comfortable.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
23 Units Available
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,399
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green apartment community near Goucher College. Apartments feature flowing layouts with designer bathrooms and sleek kitchens. Multiple communal amenities, including a culinary lounge, game room, music practice studio, and health and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
Greater Glendale-Glenmont
116 Units Available
TowsonTown Place Apartments
6906 Donachie Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,019
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1519 sqft
TowsonTown Place Apartments in Towson, MD offer resort living right within the heart of Towson. Garden style and high rise 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
The Palisades of Towson
212 Washington Ave, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,436
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,318
1201 sqft
Upscale high-rise living in the middle of Towson. Units feature bamboo flooring, sound-resistant construction, kitchen islands and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Towson University and Trader Joe's.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Kenilworth at Charles
1149 Donington Cir, Towson, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,255
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1015 sqft
A variety of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located near North Charles Street and Kenilworth Drive. Amenities include 24-hour maintenance, central air, a dishwasher, wall-to-wall carpeting, walk-in closets and more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
27 Units Available
Towson Promenade
707 York Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,302
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
1552 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown Towson. Within walking distance of the shops at Towson Town Center. Sleek facility with theater room, well-equipped fitness center and manicured courtyards. Ten-foot ceilings in air-conditioned units.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
83 Units Available
Avalon Towson
2 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,415
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1080 sqft
Avalon Towson, located among the highly anticipated shops and restaurants of Circle East, features studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. These pet-friendly apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
104 Units Available
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,010
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1182 sqft
Spacious residences with in-unit laundry nook. Air conditioning, ceiling fans, carpet and hardwood flooring throughout, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar and dog park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
3 Units Available
The Quarters at Towson Town Center
960 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,611
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,434
1331 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community near Goucher College. One- to three-bedroom residences feature all appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Community amenities include clubhouse, media room, gym, business center, pool, bike storage, and much more.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Ivy Hall At Kenilworth
101 Kenilworth Park Dr, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent adult living community for 55+ residents. Apartments offer all the modern comforts, including in-unit laundry, newly-renovated interiors, private balconies and central air. Pool in complex. Trader Joe's across the street provides convenient grocery shopping.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
Ruxton
159 Units Available
Elan Towson
1274 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,390
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1271 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
32 Units Available
Flats at 703
703 Washington Ave, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,428
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
990 sqft
Nominated for BBJ 2018 Best In Real Estate Award 'Best In Show'! Located within walking distance to the area's hottest entertainment, cafes and restaurants, you'll find endless things to do! The Flats at 703 offers a perfectly measured mix of
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Southland Hills
8 Units Available
Versailles Apartment
111 Versailles Cir, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,610
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy climate-controlled apartment space and recently refurbished kitchens in this desirable residency close to some of the regions best schools and medical centers. Community features include 24-hour maintenance, lobby service, clubhouse and pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Charlesgate Apartments
8436 Charles Valley Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,464
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large units with open living spaces accented by brick exteriors and private balconies. Each apartment offers in-unit laundry. Pool located in outdoor community area. Dine and shop across the street at the Shops at Kenilworth.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:06am
Ruxton
2 Units Available
Ruxton Landing
1600 Ruxton Road, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1417 sqft
Location, location, location! Ruxton Landing Townhomes are conveniently located in the quaint and peaceful community of Ruxton in Towson, Maryland.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16 Stone Ridge Ct
16 Stoneridge Ct, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2 Bedroom Townhome in Stone Oaks Community - Property Id: 239632 Gated entrance offers a secure and private community for you to call home! Don't miss out on this two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath property.

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Towson
1 Unit Available
534 McManus Way
534 Mcmanus Way, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1017 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo in Towson - 2 bedroom condo in Towson with convenient access to Towson Town Center and walking distance to Towson Square! Features a spacious living room, separate dining room, and kitchen pass-thru as well as hardwood floors in the

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Towson Manor Village
1 Unit Available
134 LINDEN PLACE
134 Linden Place, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1312 sqft
Rarely available, premium Towson Green townhome, 6 years young.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Rodgers Forge
1 Unit Available
227 DUMBARTON ROAD
227 Dumbarton Road, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1920 sqft
GORGEOUS TOWNHOME IN RODGERS FORGE FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS & ARCHITECTURAL DETAILS THROUGHOUT. SUN-FILLED LIVING ROOM, FORMAL DINING ROOM & UPDATED KITCHEN W/ WALKOUT TO FENCED REAR YARD. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
West Towson
1 Unit Available
28 ALLEGHENY AVE
28 Allegheny Avenue, Towson, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1146 sqft
You can live and play in the center of downtown Towson without breaking the bank. Lease this 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo for much less than the average one-bedroom apartment in downtown Towson.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
28 ALLEGHENY AVENUE
28 Allegheny Avenue, Towson, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular Views of nature & Towson from every room on this 27th floor rarely available spacious 2 floor PENTHOUSE Condo in the Heart of the city. High ceilings and Windows galore to see these magnificent views. Sun Room on main level.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
6 KNOLL RIDGE COURT
6 Knoll Ridge Court, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1109 sqft
Introducing our ~We are Here for Each Other Program~ We recognize life can be uncertain, so we have developed a program you can count on.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
4 KNOLL RIDGE COURT
4 Knoll Ridge Court, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1109 sqft
Introducing our ~We are Here for Each Other Program~ We recognize life can be uncertain, so we have developed a program you can count on.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Towson, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Towson renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

