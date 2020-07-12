/
ruxton
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
361 Apartments for rent in Ruxton, Towson, MD
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
141 Units Available
Elan Towson
1274 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,390
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1300 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Ruxton Landing
1600 Ruxton Road, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1417 sqft
Location, location, location! Ruxton Landing Townhomes are conveniently located in the quaint and peaceful community of Ruxton in Towson, Maryland.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
12 RUXVIEW COURT
12 Ruxview Ct, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1259 sqft
Ruxton Village Apartments are tucked within a lush, wooded enclave in the heart of Ruxton.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
9 RUXVIEW COURT
9 Ruxview Court, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1460 sqft
Ruxton Village Apartments are tucked within a lush, wooded enclave in the heart of Ruxton.
Results within 1 mile of Ruxton
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Seminary Roundtop
803 Roundtop Ct, Lutherville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,232
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
800 sqft
Enjoy a large apartment unit with a private balcony located conveniently next to I-83. Complex offers private parking and a pool. Each building has independent laundry facilities. Shopping, dining, parks and golf all within nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,071
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1318 sqft
Pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, dishwasher and in-unit laundry facilities. Guest suite available. Newly-renovated apartments include separate office or den space.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
29 Units Available
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,159
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,077
1064 sqft
Less than two miles from Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Towson University. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and playground. Recently upgraded units have beautiful granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
34 Units Available
Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,170
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1694 sqft
Twin Ridge apartments in Baltimore feature spacious yet affordable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with amenities such as over-sized living rooms and closets, private patios or balconies, an Olympic-sized swimming pool and a 24/7 fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Versailles Apartment
111 Versailles Cir, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,610
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy climate-controlled apartment space and recently refurbished kitchens in this desirable residency close to some of the regions best schools and medical centers. Community features include 24-hour maintenance, lobby service, clubhouse and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1274 sqft
Located close to downtown Baltimore with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have eat-in kitchens, open floor plans and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
Kenilworth at Charles
1149 Donington Cir, Towson, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1015 sqft
A variety of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located near North Charles Street and Kenilworth Drive. Amenities include 24-hour maintenance, central air, a dishwasher, wall-to-wall carpeting, walk-in closets and more.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
7 Units Available
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Residents have access to pool, gym and clubhouse and can enjoy putting green, shuffleboard and bocce court. Dog and cat friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Stevenson Lane Apartments
308 Stevenson Ln, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,323
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Johnny Unitas Stadium, Towson University and Greater Baltimore Medical Center. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry facilities and upgraded kitchens. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Charlesgate Apartments
8436 Charles Valley Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,415
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large units with open living spaces accented by brick exteriors and private balconies. Each apartment offers in-unit laundry. Pool located in outdoor community area. Dine and shop across the street at the Shops at Kenilworth.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
5 Units Available
5 East
5 Stonewain Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,235
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1250 sqft
Conveniently located near The Shops at Kenilworth and Riderwood Hills Park. Recently renovated units have air conditioning and new appliances. Pets welcome. Swimming pool and on-site laundry for tenant use.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Ivy Hall At Kenilworth
101 Kenilworth Park Dr, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent adult living community for 55+ residents. Apartments offer all the modern comforts, including in-unit laundry, newly-renovated interiors, private balconies and central air. Pool in complex. Trader Joe's across the street provides convenient grocery shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
7035 Toby Drive
7035 Toby Drive, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1298 sqft
2 bed/2 bath condo with office in friendly Baltimore neighborhood. Open floor plan with large windows creates a bright and airy atmosphere.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1804 Snow Meadow Lane #103
1804 Snow Meadow Lane, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
931 sqft
1804 Snow Meadow Lane #103 Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Large Two Bedroom Condo with Balcony and Pool - Welcome to the Rockland Run Condos. Enjoy this community offering many lovely amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
304 Old Trail Road
304 Old Trail, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1216 sqft
Lovely 3 bed 1.5 bath home for rent in historic Rodgers Forge.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
227 Dumbarton Road
227 Dumbarton Road, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1920 sqft
227 Dumbarton Road Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous Townhome for Rent in Rodgers Forge - Gorgeous townhome in Rodgers Forge features hardwood floors & architectural details throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1104 Bellemore Rd
1104 Bellemore Road, Baltimore, MD
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
5100 sqft
The views from the house are amazing. Also, the location is close to 6 prep schools and Route 83. It is a short drive to downtown Baltimore and Towson. Tenant pays for cable, WiFi, water, and gas and electric
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6727 EVANSTON ROAD
6727 Evanston Road, Pikesville, MD
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
4282 sqft
Rare opportunity! This is a fully furnished single family home available for a 6 month rental in a prime neighborhood - The Parke at Mount Washington.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2149 WOODBOX LANE
2149 Woodbox Lane, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1315 sqft
spacious 2nd floor 2br/2ba + den condo in the falls. nicely maintained. eat-in kitchen and separate dining room. master suite includes walk-in closet and private bath. generous sized 2nd bathroom & hall bath. laundry room. large balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
7045 TOBY DR #7045
7045 Toby Drive, Pikesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
This Rarely Available and Beautifully Updated True 3 Bedroom First Floor Unit Is Now Available and Ready For You To Move Right In! Enjoy This Main Level Condo with Three Bedrooms, Two Full Bathrooms, Kitchen with Granite and Stainless, Living Room
