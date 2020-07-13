Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning bathtub garbage disposal ice maker oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal smoke-free community

Seconds away from all the conveniences of Towson, MD, Somerset at Towson Apartments is surrounded by beautiful shade trees. Only minutes away will you find Goucher College, Towson University, the Robert E Lee Park, and the Country Club of Maryland, these well-constructed buildings feature open floor plans and beautiful views that showcase each light-filled apartment. Each home has recently undergone complete renovations, including the addition of full-size washers and dryers, cherry cabinets, and more! The rental apartment homes at Somerset at Towson are outfitted with great closet spaces, foyer entrances, well-equipped kitchens, and plenty of parking. Our friendly and well-maintained community and its park like setting could be your next home!

