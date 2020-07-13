Somerset at Towson

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $300 and up to 2 month's rent. Based on previous credit and rental history.
Move-in Fees: none
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Short term lease fees, if elected.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Weight limit 80 lbs., Restricted breed list available
Parking Details: Surface lot. Free, monitored by parking permit.