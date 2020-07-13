All apartments in Towson
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:04 AM

Somerset at Towson

754 Camberley Cir · (410) 346-3818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

754 Camberley Cir, Towson, MD 21204

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 711 · Avail. Nov 10

$1,075

Studio · 1 Bath · 1350 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 723 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,525

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 721-A4 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 721-A3 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Somerset at Towson.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
smoke-free community
Seconds away from all the conveniences of Towson, MD, Somerset at Towson Apartments is surrounded by beautiful shade trees. Only minutes away will you find Goucher College, Towson University, the Robert E Lee Park, and the Country Club of Maryland, these well-constructed buildings feature open floor plans and beautiful views that showcase each light-filled apartment. Each home has recently undergone complete renovations, including the addition of full-size washers and dryers, cherry cabinets, and more! The rental apartment homes at Somerset at Towson are outfitted with great closet spaces, foyer entrances, well-equipped kitchens, and plenty of parking. Our friendly and well-maintained community and its park like setting could be your next home!\n

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $300 and up to 2 month's rent. Based on previous credit and rental history.
Move-in Fees: none
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Short term lease fees, if elected.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Weight limit 80 lbs., Restricted breed list available
Parking Details: Surface lot. Free, monitored by parking permit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Somerset at Towson have any available units?
Somerset at Towson has 19 units available starting at $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does Somerset at Towson have?
Some of Somerset at Towson's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Somerset at Towson currently offering any rent specials?
Somerset at Towson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Somerset at Towson pet-friendly?
Yes, Somerset at Towson is pet friendly.
Does Somerset at Towson offer parking?
Yes, Somerset at Towson offers parking.
Does Somerset at Towson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Somerset at Towson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Somerset at Towson have a pool?
Yes, Somerset at Towson has a pool.
Does Somerset at Towson have accessible units?
No, Somerset at Towson does not have accessible units.
Does Somerset at Towson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Somerset at Towson has units with dishwashers.
