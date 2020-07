Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated bathtub ice maker oven range Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly cc payments e-payments hot tub online portal shuffle board

Blending modern functionality and style, Cromwell Valley Apartments features recently renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with sleek slate appliances, granite countertops, bathroom subway tile, new faucets with pull down sprayer, plank flooring, digital thermostats, interior panel doors, new lighting, USB outlets, and more! Located in the heart of Towson on Treeway Court, and just a short ride away from Baltimore, our homes come with the latest features and fixtures, so you can lead the carefree life you deserve.Enjoy the warm embrace of our meticulously groomed landscapes, relax by the pool or lounge on the sundeck. Also, don’t forget to check out the Resident Fitness Center, catch up with friends at the clubhouse, or take Fido for a stroll on our pet-friendly grounds. When you want to call it a day, enhanced designs such as extra-large rooms and closets, eat-in kitchens with pantries, and wall-to-wall carpeting are there to welcome you home. Functional features such as