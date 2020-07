Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors oven in unit laundry Property Amenities accessible courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access valet service dogs allowed cats allowed business center dog park game room pool table shuffle board bbq/grill bike storage pet friendly

The apartments at Winthrop, located in Towson Town Center, put you seconds from dozens of local shops and restaurants. Our unheard-of quantity of distinctive amenities, like an acoustically engineered space for music, Health & Fitness Center and Resort-Inspired Pool, allow you to indulge your every interest and express your every passion. With instant access to I-83, you can savor the genuine community of Towson with Baltimore less than 20 minutes away. Find your perfect apartment home fit today.