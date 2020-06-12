Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:30 PM

230 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Towson, MD

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1500 sqft
Spacious, modern apartments with den options available. This pet-friendly community offers great community amenities like a swimming pool and tennis court. Oversized rooms and closets make living comfortable.
Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
Greater Glendale-Glenmont
117 Units Available
TowsonTown Place Apartments
6906 Donachie Rd, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1519 sqft
TowsonTown Place Apartments in Towson, MD offer resort living right within the heart of Towson. Garden style and high rise 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
Donnybrook Apartments
7914 Knollwood Rd, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
962 sqft
Convenient to Towson University and downtown areas; close to Baltimore. Welcoming community for pet owners. Cable-ready, carpeted apartments with 24-hour maintenance service. Close to public transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
104 Units Available
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1182 sqft
Spacious residences with in-unit laundry nook. Air conditioning, ceiling fans, carpet and hardwood flooring throughout, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar and dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
3 Units Available
The Quarters at Towson Town Center
960 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,434
1331 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community near Goucher College. One- to three-bedroom residences feature all appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Community amenities include clubhouse, media room, gym, business center, pool, bike storage, and much more.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Kenilworth at Charles
1149 Donington Cir, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1373 sqft
A variety of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located near North Charles Street and Kenilworth Drive. Amenities include 24-hour maintenance, central air, a dishwasher, wall-to-wall carpeting, walk-in closets and more.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Towson Manor Village
1 Unit Available
134 LINDEN PLACE
134 Linden Place, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rarely available, premium Towson Green townhome, 6 years young.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Rodgers Forge
1 Unit Available
227 DUMBARTON ROAD
227 Dumbarton Road, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1920 sqft
GORGEOUS TOWNHOME IN RODGERS FORGE FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS & ARCHITECTURAL DETAILS THROUGHOUT. SUN-FILLED LIVING ROOM, FORMAL DINING ROOM & UPDATED KITCHEN W/ WALKOUT TO FENCED REAR YARD. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Knollwood-Donnybrook
1 Unit Available
802 WEATHERBEE RD
802 Weatherbee Road, Towson, MD
No Pets. Knollwood cape cod rental with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Fully finished lower level with lots of space. Tons of storage. Gorgeous kitchen open to dining area, with room for an island or prep table. Replacement windows.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
28 ALLEGHENY AVENUE
28 Allegheny Avenue, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1583 sqft
Spectacular Views of nature & Towson from every room on this 27th floor rarely available spacious 2 floor PENTHOUSE Condo in the Heart of the city. High ceilings and Windows galore to see these magnificent views. Sun Room on main level.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Ruxton
1 Unit Available
29 RUXVIEW COURT
29 Ruxview Court, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1537 sqft
Ruxton Village Apartments are tucked within a lush, wooded enclave in the heart of Ruxton.
Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
Glen Oaks
18 Units Available
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,062
963 sqft
Yorkewood Apartments, conveniently located at East Belvedere and The Alameda, features all the amenities you could need or want.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
45 Units Available
Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1694 sqft
Twin Ridge apartments in Baltimore feature spacious yet affordable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with amenities such as over-sized living rooms and closets, private patios or balconies, an Olympic-sized swimming pool and a 24/7 fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill
12 Units Available
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1470 sqft
Located close to downtown Baltimore with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have eat-in kitchens, open floor plans and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1318 sqft
Pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, dishwasher and in-unit laundry facilities. Guest suite available. Newly-renovated apartments include separate office or den space.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1632 WENTWORTH AVENUE
1632 Wentworth Avenue, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1024 sqft
Price Improvement! Beautifully newly renovated townhome in parkville. 3 bedrooms 1 full bathroom. Spacious backyard with firepit. Kitchen has been updated with new granite countertops. In unit Washer/Dryer, New HVAC. Owner accepts vouchers.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill
1 Unit Available
36 W Melrose Ave
36 West Melrose Avenue, Baltimore, MD
**MUST SEE ** BEAUTIFUL HOME -HANDICAP ACCESSIBLE - Property Id: 241491 QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. CLOSE TO BUS, I695, I95, AND SHOPPING. HAS HUGE FENCED BACK YARD. HAS OFF-STREET PARKING. WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE RAMP.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8357 Ridgely Oak Road
8357 Ridgely Oak Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1536 sqft
3 Bed / 1 Bath in Parkville Near Towson - Beautiful 3 bedroom townhouse with finished basement, tiled laundry room, fenced in backyard and covered front porch. Move in ready.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mt. Washington
1 Unit Available
1983 Greenberry Rd
1983 Greenberry Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2036 sqft
1983 Greenberry Rd Available 08/15/20 Spacious Mt. Washington 3bd/2.5ba Townhome! Available 8/15 - Spacious Mt. Washington 3bd/2.5ba Townhome with Central Air and hardwood flooring in main level area. Separate dining room.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hillendale
1 Unit Available
1253 Deanwood Road
1253 Deanwood Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1720 sqft
Fantastic 3 Bedroom EOG Townhome in Parkville! - Comfortable 3 bedroom EOG townhome conveniently located only minutes from Perring Pkwy and Loch Raven Blvd! Wood flooring throughout the spacious main level lead to a separate dining area perfect for

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
1 Unit Available
2201 Westfield Ave.
2201 Westfield Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1024 sqft
2201 Westfield Ave/ Light bright 3 bedroom 1 bath townhouse - FREE MONTHS RENT WITH APPROVED APPLICATION..!!!!!!!!!! Wait till you see this great end of group townhouse. Large living room with plenty of light. Gleaming hardwood floors.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Hillendale Park
1 Unit Available
7905 Bon Air Rd
7905 Bon Air Road, Parkville, MD
BRAND NEW EVERYTHING!!! Totally renovated house. UPCOMING improvements to the yard with added landscaping. NEW siding. This home boasts 2 driveways and 1 parking pad. You'll love sitting outside on not 1 but 2 porchs. Open concept floorplan.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill
1 Unit Available
1104 Bellemore Rd
1104 Bellemore Road, Baltimore, MD
The views from the house are amazing. Also, the location is close to 6 prep schools and Route 83. It is a short drive to downtown Baltimore and Towson. Tenant pays for cable, WiFi, water, and gas and electric

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2727 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY
2727 Quarry Heights Way, Pikesville, MD
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Full and 1 Half-bath townhouse in Greenspring East. Updates include Roof, HVAC, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Bedroom w/ Vaulted Ceiling, Walk-in Closet. Large Master Bath w/ Separate Shower / Tub and Skylight.

June 2020 Towson Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Towson Rent Report. Towson rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Towson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Towson rent trends were flat over the past month

Towson rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Towson stand at $1,195 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,499 for a two-bedroom. Towson's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Towson, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents decreased 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Towson

    As rents have increased slightly in Towson, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Towson is less affordable for renters.

    • Towson's median two-bedroom rent of $1,499 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% increase in Towson.
    • While Towson's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Boston (-0.4%) and Pittsburgh (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Towson than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Towson is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,190
    0.1%
    0
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,960
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,220
    $1,540
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -4.1%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    0
    1.9%
    Severn
    $1,340
    $1,680
    -0.9%
    -0.4%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,460
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Annapolis
    $1,530
    $1,920
    -0.8%
    0.1%
    Odenton
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -1%
    -3.9%
    Parkville
    $1,120
    $1,400
    0
    0.3%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    -0.9%
    Perry Hall
    $1,330
    $1,670
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Reisterstown
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    3.1%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,340
    0.7%
    0.2%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

