214 Apartments for rent in Towson, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Towson renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
16 Units Available
The Palisades of Towson
212 Washington Ave, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,436
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,666
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1201 sqft
Upscale high-rise living in the middle of Towson. Units feature bamboo flooring, sound-resistant construction, kitchen islands and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Towson University and Trader Joe's.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
2 Units Available
Fellowship Court
5 Fellowship Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
930 sqft
Situated near the Baltimore Beltway, close to great shopping and Towson University. Units have luxurious features like a patio or balcony and spacious walk-in closets. Pets permitted.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
82 Units Available
Avalon Towson
2 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,415
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1079 sqft
Avalon Towson, located among the highly anticipated shops and restaurants of Circle East, features studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. These pet-friendly apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
107 Units Available
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1182 sqft
Spacious residences with in-unit laundry nook. Air conditioning, ceiling fans, carpet and hardwood flooring throughout, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar and dog park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
24 Units Available
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,399
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green apartment community near Goucher College. Apartments feature flowing layouts with designer bathrooms and sleek kitchens. Multiple communal amenities, including a culinary lounge, game room, music practice studio, and health and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:42pm
Greater Glendale-Glenmont
115 Units Available
TowsonTown Place Apartments
6906 Donachie Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,019
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1519 sqft
TowsonTown Place Apartments in Towson, MD offer resort living right within the heart of Towson. Garden style and high rise 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
32 Units Available
Flats at 703
703 Washington Ave, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,428
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
990 sqft
Nominated for BBJ 2018 Best In Real Estate Award 'Best In Show'! Located within walking distance to the area's hottest entertainment, cafes and restaurants, you'll find endless things to do! The Flats at 703 offers a perfectly measured mix of

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northeast Towson
1 Unit Available
534 McManus Way
534 Mcmanus Way, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1017 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo in Towson - 2 bedroom condo in Towson with convenient access to Towson Town Center and walking distance to Towson Square! Features a spacious living room, separate dining room, and kitchen pass-thru as well as hardwood floors in the

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Towson Manor Village
1 Unit Available
134 LINDEN PLACE
134 Linden Place, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1312 sqft
Rarely available, premium Towson Green townhome, 8 years young.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Rodgers Forge
1 Unit Available
227 DUMBARTON ROAD
227 Dumbarton Road, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1920 sqft
GORGEOUS TOWNHOME IN RODGERS FORGE FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS & ARCHITECTURAL DETAILS THROUGHOUT. SUN-FILLED LIVING ROOM, FORMAL DINING ROOM & UPDATED KITCHEN W/ WALKOUT TO FENCED REAR YARD. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Ruxton
1 Unit Available
5 RUXVIEW COURT
5 Ruxview Court, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1259 sqft
Ruxton Village Apartments are tucked within a lush, wooded enclave in the heart of Ruxton.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Ruxton
1 Unit Available
12 RUXVIEW COURT
12 Ruxview Ct, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1259 sqft
Ruxton Village Apartments are tucked within a lush, wooded enclave in the heart of Ruxton.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Ruxton
1 Unit Available
29 RUXVIEW COURT
29 Ruxview Court, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1537 sqft
Ruxton Village Apartments are tucked within a lush, wooded enclave in the heart of Ruxton.
Results within 1 mile of Towson
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
1 Unit Available
Wentworth Woods
1401 Wentworth Avenue, Parkville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
2 Bed / 1 Bath Apt in Parkville Near Parkway Crossing Shopping Center - Great for entertaining: spacious, updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Parkville, available now. Move in ready.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
$
Lake Walker
7 Units Available
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,159
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located conveniently near the Baltimore Beltway and Towson University. Units have well-appointed kitchens with modern appliances and hardwood flooring. Pet-friendly community has a courtyard for tenants to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill
11 Units Available
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1274 sqft
Located close to downtown Baltimore with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have eat-in kitchens, open floor plans and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
Loch Raven
8 Units Available
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
1233 sqft
An oasis in the city. Large units with granite counters and hardwood-style floors. Clubhouse, gym, pool. Backing onto Mt Pleasant Park. Explore Lexington Market and Fells Point, or use nearby highways for downtown.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill
1 Unit Available
36 W Melrose Ave
36 West Melrose Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1336 sqft
**MUST SEE ** BEAUTIFUL HOME -HANDICAP ACCESSIBLE - Property Id: 241491 QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. CLOSE TO BUS, I695, I95, AND SHOPPING. HAS HUGE FENCED BACK YARD. HAS OFF-STREET PARKING. WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE RAMP.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lake Walker
1 Unit Available
816 E Lake Ave
816 East Lake Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
816 E Lake Ave Available 08/03/20 Cedarcroft 3BR/2BA Townhome - Well-maintained 3 bedroom Lake Walker townhome on tree-lined street with easy access to N Charles St and W Northern Pkwy! Covered front porch leads to a spacious living area with

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Mt. Washington
1 Unit Available
1983 Greenberry Rd
1983 Greenberry Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2036 sqft
1983 Greenberry Rd Available 08/15/20 Spacious Mt. Washington 3bd/2.5ba Townhome! Available 8/15 - Spacious Mt. Washington 3bd/2.5ba Townhome with Central Air and hardwood flooring in main level area. Separate dining room.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hillendale
1 Unit Available
1253 Deanwood Road
1253 Deanwood Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1720 sqft
Fantastic 3 Bedroom EOG Townhome in Parkville! - Comfortable 3 bedroom EOG townhome conveniently located only minutes from Perring Pkwy and Loch Raven Blvd! Wood flooring throughout the spacious main level lead to a separate dining area perfect for

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
1 Unit Available
2201 Westfield Ave.
2201 Westfield Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1024 sqft
2201 Westfield Ave/ Light bright 3 bedroom 1 bath townhouse - FREE MONTHS RENT WITH APPROVED APPLICATION..!!!!!!!!!! Wait till you see this great end of group townhouse. Large living room with plenty of light. Gleaming hardwood floors.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Idlewood
1 Unit Available
1316 Cedarcroft Road
1316 Cedarcroft Road, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
912 sqft
2 Bedroom Home located in Baltimore City - This home has been recently painted through out and is ready for move in. It offers a finished basement with a full bathroom. Along with wood floors throughout the first and second floor.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
1601 MELBY COURT
1601 Melby Court, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1152 sqft
**FREE RENT THROUGH 6/15!** Remaining June rent and security deposit due at lease signing.
City Guide for Towson, MD

What do Olympic hero Michael Phelps, esteemed American author F. Scott Fitzgerald, Vice President Spiro Agnew and fussy Seinfeld character Elaine Benes all have in common? They all call Towson, Maryland, their hometown.

Towson may stand in the gritty shadow of its neighboring city, Baltimore, but it has a personality and culture all its own. As Baltimore's tony neighbor to the north, Towson is a popular destination for city-weary power brokers looking for a taste of life in the country as well as a mix of people from all walks of society, ranging from students to retirees. While Towson maintains a decidedly urban feel, it is much more suburb than urban jungle. It boasts about 55,000 residents as well as the 18,000 co-eds enrolled in its massive eponymous public university. Towson offers all of the charms of a typical college town--from scenic streets lined with trees to hip coffee shops and bookstores, and for those looking for more enhanced culture and entertainment opportunities, Baltimore (20 minutes), Washington (one hour) and New York City (three hours) are just a bus, car or train ride away.

Having trouble with Craigslist Towson? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Towson, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Towson renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

