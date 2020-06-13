Apartment List
/
MD
/
towson
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:28 AM

76 Accessible Apartments for rent in Towson, MD

Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
23 Units Available
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,399
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green apartment community near Goucher College. Apartments feature flowing layouts with designer bathrooms and sleek kitchens. Multiple communal amenities, including a culinary lounge, game room, music practice studio, and health and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
32 Units Available
Flats at 703
703 Washington Ave, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,428
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
990 sqft
Nominated for BBJ 2018 Best In Real Estate Award 'Best In Show'! Located within walking distance to the area's hottest entertainment, cafes and restaurants, you'll find endless things to do! The Flats at 703 offers a perfectly measured mix of
Results within 1 mile of Towson

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill
1 Unit Available
36 W Melrose Ave
36 West Melrose Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1336 sqft
**MUST SEE ** BEAUTIFUL HOME -HANDICAP ACCESSIBLE - Property Id: 241491 QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. CLOSE TO BUS, I695, I95, AND SHOPPING. HAS HUGE FENCED BACK YARD. HAS OFF-STREET PARKING. WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE RAMP.
Results within 5 miles of Towson
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
Mid-Town Belvedere
42 Units Available
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,290
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1117 sqft
Excellent location, close to University of Baltimore, Penn Station, and MICA. Units feature dishwasher, microwave, and disposal. Community has bike room, garage and open-surface parking.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
Mid-Town Belvedere
41 Units Available
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,353
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1134 sqft
Upscale living in the perfect location near major freeways and endless entertainment. Amenities designed to relax: refreshing pool, yoga studio, 24-hour gym, dog park and more. Luxurious interiors offer granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:34am
$
Grove Park
3 Units Available
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
849 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments are recently renovated with updated galley-style kitchens. Large dining and living areas, hardwood floors, carpeting. Enjoy parking, on-site laundry, playground and gym. Walk to Powder Mill Park. Near public transit, US-26.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
The Apartments at Saddle Brooke
307 Foxfire Pl, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,043
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,511
1125 sqft
Close to Hunt Valley Towne Centre and Hunt Valley Light Rail Station. 1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with a community center, dog park, fitness center, playground and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Fallstaff
1 Unit Available
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$945
700 sqft
Renovated 1 BD Near Pikesville - Located in a great neighborhood. This 1 bedroom apt has full-size appliances in galley kitchen. Central air and heat! Washer and dryer in unit. Elevator in building. Contact us to schedule a visit. (RLNE2200525)
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Mount Vernon
10 Units Available
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,150
333 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
437 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1049 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 824 N Calvert in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$841
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
837 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1012 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Guilford
Contact for Availability
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,275
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1175 sqft
Pet-friendly studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Walk to John Hopkins, Union Memorial Hospital and Loyola. Upgraded units feature hardwoods, walk-in closets, expansive windows with great city views. Enjoy pool, community garden, fitness center, clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Volterra Apartments
1601 Hutzler Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Volterra Apartments features an ideal blend of style, comfort, and convenience. Open-concept floor plans, granite countertops, and large windows are just a few of the fine details that make Volterra such an incredible place to live.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
Mid-Town Belvedere
21 Units Available
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,295
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
Great location just minutes from the University of Baltimore, Peabody Institute, and the Walters Art Museum. Units feature one or two bedrooms. Community offers communal courtyard, fountain, and European feel.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cross Country
10 Units Available
Ingram Manor
7301 Park Heights Avenue, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1383 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,297
1750 sqft
Ingram Manor Apartments is located at 7301 Park Heights Avenue Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
Frankford
9 Units Available
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$983
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1082 sqft
This community's recently renovated apartments have in-unit laundry along with a patio or balcony. Shopping, dining and entertainment are all minutes away along Belair Road. This pet-friendly community also offers a pool and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated March 28 at 08:20pm
2 Units Available
Wintergreen
531 Lake Vista Cir, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
885 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWintergreen Apartments at The Lakes is located in the Dulaney Valley area of Northern Baltimore County in the town of Cockeysville, MD. We offer one, two, and two bedroom with den apartments.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Reflection Knoll at 5 Corners
2 Hazy Morn Ct, Lutherville, MD
1 Bedroom
$965
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
799 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one bedroom, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Whispering Hills at 5 Corners
4 Hazy Morn Court, Lutherville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
799 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one bedroom, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
4000 Annellen Rd
4000 Annellen Road, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1500 sqft
BRAND NEW 4BED/2.5BATH in great Neighborhood - Brand New renovation in this 4 bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom & Finished basement home.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Hampden
1 Unit Available
3910 ELM AVENUE
3910 Elm Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1130 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
This 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath contemporary rental in Hampden is a must-see! You will love all of the features in this meticulously maintained and lovingly updated home.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Mid-Town Belvedere
1 Unit Available
1101 SAINT PAUL STREET
1101 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
VERY RARE LARGEST 1-Bdr Condo in one of the most secure buildings in Baltimore w/KEYLESS ENTRY, SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS. Beautifully Renovated, open kitchen to living room floorplan.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
130 SLADE AVE
130 Slade Avenue, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Condo in doorman building in Pikesville. Laundry in hallway of building. Hardwood floors throughout. Central Air. Water included. Elevator access, entry involve no steps and wheelchair can get past door. Move-in ready.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Medfield
1 Unit Available
4407 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE
4407 Falls Bridge Drive, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
728 sqft
Seller will only rent with the option to buy! Fabulous & pristine 1st floor 2 Bedroom condo w/updated kitchen & stainless steel appliances, hardwoods under neutral carpeting & new paint. 5 year old gas furnace & CAC system.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Guilford
1 Unit Available
226 E 39TH STREET
226 East 39th Street, Baltimore, MD
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3615 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. Beautiful brick colonial in historic Guilford built on a large end lot at the corner of Juniper and 39th Street. This home graciously welcomes you with a stunning front entrance and foyer.

June 2020 Towson Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Towson Rent Report. Towson rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Towson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Towson Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Towson Rent Report. Towson rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Towson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Towson rent trends were flat over the past month

Towson rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Towson stand at $1,195 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,499 for a two-bedroom. Towson's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Towson, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents decreased 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Towson

    As rents have increased slightly in Towson, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Towson is less affordable for renters.

    • Towson's median two-bedroom rent of $1,499 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% increase in Towson.
    • While Towson's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Boston (-0.4%) and Pittsburgh (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Towson than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Towson is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,190
    0.1%
    0
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,960
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,220
    $1,540
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -4.1%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    0
    1.9%
    Severn
    $1,340
    $1,680
    -0.9%
    -0.4%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,460
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Annapolis
    $1,530
    $1,920
    -0.8%
    0.1%
    Odenton
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -1%
    -3.9%
    Parkville
    $1,120
    $1,400
    0
    0.3%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    -0.9%
    Perry Hall
    $1,330
    $1,670
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Reisterstown
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    3.1%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,340
    0.7%
    0.2%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Towson 1 BedroomsTowson 2 BedroomsTowson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTowson 3 BedroomsTowson Accessible ApartmentsTowson Apartments under $1,000Towson Apartments under $1,100
    Towson Apartments under $1,200Towson Apartments with BalconyTowson Apartments with GarageTowson Apartments with GymTowson Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTowson Apartments with Move-in SpecialsTowson Apartments with Parking
    Towson Apartments with PoolTowson Apartments with Washer-DryerTowson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTowson Furnished ApartmentsTowson Pet Friendly PlacesTowson Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
    Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD
    Hyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MD

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Ruxton

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Towson UniversityGoucher College
    Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
    Coppin State University