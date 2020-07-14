All apartments in Towson
Find more places like Versailles Apartment.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Towson, MD
/
Versailles Apartment
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Versailles Apartment

111 Versailles Cir · (301) 246-8353
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Receive up to $1,000 OFF move-in!
Browse Similar Places
Towson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

111 Versailles Cir, Towson, MD 21204
Southland Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 155D · Avail. Sep 25

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1016 sqft

Unit 141D · Avail. Sep 30

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1016 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 151D · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

Unit 139F · Avail. Aug 3

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

Unit 117D · Avail. Jul 18

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Versailles Apartment.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
24hr maintenance
car wash area
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
playground
There’s so much to love about your new apartment in Towson, MD!For example, if comfort is your thing, living at Versailles Apartments in Towson means embracing the feel of your new home, whipping up a gourmet delight in your deluxe kitchen and enjoying the view from your spacious patio or balcony. If you’re a go-getter, you can stay active with Versailles’ many amenities, like the clubhouse, the fitness center or the cutting-edge business center. And if you love being out and about, your Towson, MD apartment is the gateway to a nearby world of shopping, dining and entertainment. Whatever your reasons for coming to Versailles Apartments, one thing is certain: you’ll be glad you did. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months (6-9 months, seasonally accepted)
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $39 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Deposit (credited to account at move in)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Dogs are Breed Restrictions only
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Versailles Apartment have any available units?
Versailles Apartment has 7 units available starting at $1,610 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does Versailles Apartment have?
Some of Versailles Apartment's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Versailles Apartment currently offering any rent specials?
Versailles Apartment is offering the following rent specials: Receive up to $1,000 OFF move-in!
Is Versailles Apartment pet-friendly?
Yes, Versailles Apartment is pet friendly.
Does Versailles Apartment offer parking?
Yes, Versailles Apartment offers parking.
Does Versailles Apartment have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Versailles Apartment offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Versailles Apartment have a pool?
Yes, Versailles Apartment has a pool.
Does Versailles Apartment have accessible units?
No, Versailles Apartment does not have accessible units.
Does Versailles Apartment have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Versailles Apartment has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Versailles Apartment?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ruxton Landing
1600 Ruxton Road
Towson, MD 21204
Donnybrook Apartments
7914 Knollwood Rd
Towson, MD 21286
The Palisades of Towson
212 Washington Ave
Towson, MD 21204
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct
Towson, MD 21286
Charlesgate Apartments
8436 Charles Valley Ct
Towson, MD 21204
Kenilworth at Charles
1149 Donington Cir
Towson, MD 21204
Fellowship Court
5 Fellowship Ct
Towson, MD 21286
Towson Promenade
707 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204

Similar Pages

Towson 1 BedroomsTowson 2 Bedrooms
Towson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTowson Pet Friendly Places
Towson Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD
Hyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ruxton

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityGoucher College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity