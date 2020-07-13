249 Apartments for rent in Towson, MD with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,193
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,958
1500 sqft
Spacious, modern apartments with den options available. This pet-friendly community offers great community amenities like a swimming pool and tennis court. Oversized rooms and closets make living comfortable.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
21 Units Available
Donnybrook Apartments
7914 Knollwood Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,068
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
791 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Towson University and downtown areas; close to Baltimore. Welcoming community for pet owners. Cable-ready, carpeted apartments with 24-hour maintenance service. Close to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
98 Units Available
Greater Glendale-Glenmont
TowsonTown Place Apartments
6906 Donachie Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,129
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1519 sqft
TowsonTown Place Apartments in Towson, MD offer resort living right within the heart of Towson. Garden style and high rise 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes available.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
106 Units Available
Avalon Towson
2 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,385
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1080 sqft
Avalon Towson, located among the highly anticipated shops and restaurants of Circle East, features studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. These pet-friendly apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
96 Units Available
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1182 sqft
Spacious residences with in-unit laundry nook. Air conditioning, ceiling fans, carpet and hardwood flooring throughout, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar and dog park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Southland Hills
Versailles Apartment
111 Versailles Cir, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,610
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy climate-controlled apartment space and recently refurbished kitchens in this desirable residency close to some of the regions best schools and medical centers. Community features include 24-hour maintenance, lobby service, clubhouse and pool.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
23 Units Available
Kenilworth at Charles
1149 Donington Cir, Towson, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1015 sqft
A variety of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located near North Charles Street and Kenilworth Drive. Amenities include 24-hour maintenance, central air, a dishwasher, wall-to-wall carpeting, walk-in closets and more.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
22 Units Available
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,679
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green apartment community near Goucher College. Apartments feature flowing layouts with designer bathrooms and sleek kitchens. Multiple communal amenities, including a culinary lounge, game room, music practice studio, and health and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
The Palisades of Towson
212 Washington Ave, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,439
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,789
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1201 sqft
Upscale high-rise living in the middle of Towson. Units feature bamboo flooring, sound-resistant construction, kitchen islands and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Towson University and Trader Joe's.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
4 Units Available
The Quarters at Towson Town Center
960 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,469
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community near Goucher College. One- to three-bedroom residences feature all appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Community amenities include clubhouse, media room, gym, business center, pool, bike storage, and much more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
27 Units Available
Towson Promenade
707 York Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,361
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1552 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown Towson. Within walking distance of the shops at Towson Town Center. Sleek facility with theater room, well-equipped fitness center and manicured courtyards. Ten-foot ceilings in air-conditioned units.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Stevenson Lane Apartments
308 Stevenson Ln, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,323
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Johnny Unitas Stadium, Towson University and Greater Baltimore Medical Center. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry facilities and upgraded kitchens. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
141 Units Available
Ruxton
Elan Towson
1274 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,390
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1300 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Charlesgate Apartments
8436 Charles Valley Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,415
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large units with open living spaces accented by brick exteriors and private balconies. Each apartment offers in-unit laundry. Pool located in outdoor community area. Dine and shop across the street at the Shops at Kenilworth.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
3 Units Available
Fellowship Court
5 Fellowship Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
930 sqft
Situated near the Baltimore Beltway, close to great shopping and Towson University. Units have luxurious features like a patio or balcony and spacious walk-in closets. Pets permitted.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
34 Units Available
Flats at 703
703 Washington Ave, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,553
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,559
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
990 sqft
Nominated for BBJ 2018 Best In Real Estate Award 'Best In Show'! Located within walking distance to the area's hottest entertainment, cafes and restaurants, you'll find endless things to do! The Flats at 703 offers a perfectly measured mix of
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
5 Units Available
5 East
5 Stonewain Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,235
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1250 sqft
Conveniently located near The Shops at Kenilworth and Riderwood Hills Park. Recently renovated units have air conditioning and new appliances. Pets welcome. Swimming pool and on-site laundry for tenant use.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
19 Units Available
Somerset at Towson
754 Camberley Cir, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,075
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1309 sqft
Great location close to Goucher College, Towson University, and Robert E Lee Park. Units feature washers and dryers, cherry cabinets, and recent renovations. Community has park-like setting.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Ivy Hall At Kenilworth
101 Kenilworth Park Dr, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent adult living community for 55+ residents. Apartments offer all the modern comforts, including in-unit laundry, newly-renovated interiors, private balconies and central air. Pool in complex. Trader Joe's across the street provides convenient grocery shopping.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rodgers Forge
227 Dumbarton Road
227 Dumbarton Road, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1920 sqft
227 Dumbarton Road Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous Townhome for Rent in Rodgers Forge - Gorgeous townhome in Rodgers Forge features hardwood floors & architectural details throughout.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Towson Manor Village
134 LINDEN PLACE
134 Linden Place, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1312 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful and freshly painted premium Towson Green townhome, 8 years young.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
726 OVERBROOK RD
726 Overbrook Road, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$800
1 Bedroom/1 Bath Upper Level Apartment -- New Carpet. - Bright , Clean and Ready to Move Into.Off street parking in Driveway - Very Nice Apartment

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
28 ALLEGHENY AVENUE
28 Allegheny Avenue, Towson, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular Views of nature & Towson from every room on this 27th floor rarely available spacious 2 floor PENTHOUSE Condo in the Heart of the city. High ceilings and Windows galore to see these magnificent views. Sun Room on main level.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Southland Hills
10 HAMPSHIRE WOODS COURT
10 Hampshire Woods Court, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2492 sqft
Come see this spacious, beautiful townhome located in the desirable West Towson neighborhood on a beautiful tree-lined street! The kitchen opens onto the private front patio and includes a wine refrigerator and large pantry space! Hardwood floors
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Towson, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Towson apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

