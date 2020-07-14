All apartments in Towson
Find more places like The Quarters at Towson Town Center.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Towson, MD
/
The Quarters at Towson Town Center
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:32 AM

The Quarters at Towson Town Center

960 Southerly Rd · (301) 245-2974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Towson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

960 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD 21204

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit R115 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,491

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 794 sqft

Unit JT39 · Avail. now

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit R445 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,912

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1234 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Quarters at Towson Town Center.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
media room
package receiving
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Quarters at Towson Town Center boasts a variety of floor plan layouts with various features, a robust community filled with amazing amenities, and an unbeatable location in Towson close to everything! Find the perfect living situation within one of our apartment homes, featuring granite countertops, oversized windows, a full-size washer and dryer in every home, double vanities, and garden soaking tubs. At our community, use one of two fitness centers, the swimming pool with lounge seating, theater room, or the two clubhouses to their full advantage. When needing to go out, Towson Town Center within walking distance has you covered with big name stores like Pottery Barn, Louis Vuitton, LUSH, and more while also carrying great places to dine. Indulge in the lifestyle you deserve at The Quarters at Towson Town Center.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - 2 month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $45 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 100lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot. We offer garage and surface lot parking. Parking assignment fee is $25 for the first spot and $50 for each additional. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy. Street. We offer garage and surface lot parking. Parking assignment fee is $25 for the first spot and $50 for each additional. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy. Covered garage parking $15 for 1 spot, $50 for two. Other. We offer garage and surface lot parking. Parking assignment fee is $25 for the first spot and $50 for each additional. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Quarters at Towson Town Center have any available units?
The Quarters at Towson Town Center has 3 units available starting at $1,491 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does The Quarters at Towson Town Center have?
Some of The Quarters at Towson Town Center's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Quarters at Towson Town Center currently offering any rent specials?
The Quarters at Towson Town Center is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Quarters at Towson Town Center pet-friendly?
Yes, The Quarters at Towson Town Center is pet friendly.
Does The Quarters at Towson Town Center offer parking?
Yes, The Quarters at Towson Town Center offers parking.
Does The Quarters at Towson Town Center have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Quarters at Towson Town Center offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Quarters at Towson Town Center have a pool?
Yes, The Quarters at Towson Town Center has a pool.
Does The Quarters at Towson Town Center have accessible units?
No, The Quarters at Towson Town Center does not have accessible units.
Does The Quarters at Towson Town Center have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Quarters at Towson Town Center has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Quarters at Towson Town Center?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Flats at 703
703 Washington Ave
Towson, MD 21204
Elan Towson
1274 East Joppa Road
Towson, MD 21204
Kenilworth at Charles
1149 Donington Cir
Towson, MD 21204
Ivy Hall At Kenilworth
101 Kenilworth Park Dr
Towson, MD 21204
5 East
5 Stonewain Ct
Towson, MD 21204
Stevenson Lane Apartments
308 Stevenson Ln
Towson, MD 21204
TowsonTown Place Apartments
6906 Donachie Rd
Towson, MD 21239
Fellowship Court
5 Fellowship Ct
Towson, MD 21286

Similar Pages

Towson 1 BedroomsTowson 2 Bedrooms
Towson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTowson Pet Friendly Places
Towson Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD
Hyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ruxton

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityGoucher College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity