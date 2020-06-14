204 Apartments for rent in Towson, MD with gym
1 of 56
1 of 45
1 of 11
1 of 38
1 of 27
1 of 25
1 of 24
1 of 25
1 of 21
1 of 21
1 of 22
1 of 12
1 of 23
1 of 37
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 14
1 of 18
1 of 11
1 of 10
1 of 12
1 of 11
1 of 11
What do Olympic hero Michael Phelps, esteemed American author F. Scott Fitzgerald, Vice President Spiro Agnew and fussy Seinfeld character Elaine Benes all have in common? They all call Towson, Maryland, their hometown.
Towson may stand in the gritty shadow of its neighboring city, Baltimore, but it has a personality and culture all its own. As Baltimore's tony neighbor to the north, Towson is a popular destination for city-weary power brokers looking for a taste of life in the country as well as a mix of people from all walks of society, ranging from students to retirees. While Towson maintains a decidedly urban feel, it is much more suburb than urban jungle. It boasts about 55,000 residents as well as the 18,000 co-eds enrolled in its massive eponymous public university. Towson offers all of the charms of a typical college town--from scenic streets lined with trees to hip coffee shops and bookstores, and for those looking for more enhanced culture and entertainment opportunities, Baltimore (20 minutes), Washington (one hour) and New York City (three hours) are just a bus, car or train ride away.
Having trouble with Craigslist Towson? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Towson renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.