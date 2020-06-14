Apartment List
204 Apartments for rent in Towson, MD with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Towson renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y...
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
107 Units Available
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1182 sqft
Spacious residences with in-unit laundry nook. Air conditioning, ceiling fans, carpet and hardwood flooring throughout, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar and dog park.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,227
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1500 sqft
Spacious, modern apartments with den options available. This pet-friendly community offers great community amenities like a swimming pool and tennis court. Oversized rooms and closets make living comfortable.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Ruxton
156 Units Available
Elan Towson
1274 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,390
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1271 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
24 Units Available
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,399
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green apartment community near Goucher College. Apartments feature flowing layouts with designer bathrooms and sleek kitchens. Multiple communal amenities, including a culinary lounge, game room, music practice studio, and health and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
16 Units Available
The Palisades of Towson
212 Washington Ave, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,436
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,666
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,201
1201 sqft
Upscale high-rise living in the middle of Towson. Units feature bamboo flooring, sound-resistant construction, kitchen islands and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Towson University and Trader Joe's.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
31 Units Available
Towson Promenade
707 York Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,302
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1552 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown Towson. Within walking distance of the shops at Towson Town Center. Sleek facility with theater room, well-equipped fitness center and manicured courtyards. Ten-foot ceilings in air-conditioned units.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
82 Units Available
Avalon Towson
2 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,415
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1080 sqft
Avalon Towson, located among the highly anticipated shops and restaurants of Circle East, features studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. These pet-friendly apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
3 Units Available
The Quarters at Towson Town Center
960 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,464
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,434
1331 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community near Goucher College. One- to three-bedroom residences feature all appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Community amenities include clubhouse, media room, gym, business center, pool, bike storage, and much more.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
Greater Glendale-Glenmont
115 Units Available
TowsonTown Place Apartments
6906 Donachie Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,019
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1519 sqft
TowsonTown Place Apartments in Towson, MD offer resort living right within the heart of Towson. Garden style and high rise 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
32 Units Available
Flats at 703
703 Washington Ave, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,428
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
990 sqft
Nominated for BBJ 2018 Best In Real Estate Award 'Best In Show'! Located within walking distance to the area's hottest entertainment, cafes and restaurants, you'll find endless things to do! The Flats at 703 offers a perfectly measured mix of
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Southland Hills
8 Units Available
Versailles Apartment
111 Versailles Cir, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,610
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy climate-controlled apartment space and recently refurbished kitchens in this desirable residency close to some of the regions best schools and medical centers. Community features include 24-hour maintenance, lobby service, clubhouse and pool.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Towson Manor Village
1 Unit Available
134 LINDEN PLACE
134 Linden Place, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1312 sqft
Rarely available, premium Towson Green townhome, 6 years young.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
West Towson
1 Unit Available
28 ALLEGHENY AVE
28 Allegheny Avenue, Towson, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1146 sqft
You can live and play in the center of downtown Towson without breaking the bank. Lease this 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo for much less than the average one-bedroom apartment in downtown Towson.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
28 ALLEGHENY AVENUE
28 Allegheny Avenue, Towson, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular Views of nature & Towson from every room on this 27th floor rarely available spacious 2 floor PENTHOUSE Condo in the Heart of the city. High ceilings and Windows galore to see these magnificent views. Sun Room on main level.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
6 KNOLL RIDGE COURT
6 Knoll Ridge Court, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1109 sqft
Introducing our ~We are Here for Each Other Program~ We recognize life can be uncertain, so we have developed a program you can count on.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
4 KNOLL RIDGE COURT
4 Knoll Ridge Court, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1109 sqft
Introducing our ~We are Here for Each Other Program~ We recognize life can be uncertain, so we have developed a program you can count on.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
6128 ALLWOOD COURT
6128 Allwood Court, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1109 sqft
Introducing our ~We are Here for Each Other Program~ We recognize life can be uncertain, so we have developed a program you can count on.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
6006 HUNT RIDGE ROAD
6006 Hunt Ridge Road, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1109 sqft
Roland Park's Best Kept Secret! ELKRIDGE ESTATES,an award winning garden style community, offers this spacious apt, w/floor to ceiling windows,renovated kitchen,over sized balcony,24 hr security gate w/onsite guard,fitness center,Olympic size

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
11 OVER RIDGE COURT
11 Overridge Court, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1109 sqft
Roland Park's Best Kept Secret! ELKRIDGE ESTATES,an award winning garden style community, offers this spacious apt, w/floor to ceiling windows,renovated kitchen,over sized balcony,24 hr security gate w/onsite guard,fitness center,Olympic size

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
6012 HUNT RIDGE ROAD
6012 Hunt Ridge Road, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1109 sqft
Roland Park's Best Kept Secret! ELKRIDGE ESTATES,an award winning garden style community, offers this spacious apt, w/floor to ceiling windows,renovated kitchen,over sized balcony,24 hr security gate w/onsite guard,fitness center,Olympic size

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
6100 BELLINHAM
6100 Bellinham Court, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,525
897 sqft
Roland Park's Best Kept Secret! ELKRIDGE ESTATES,an award winning garden style community, offers this spacious apt, w/floor to ceiling windows,renovated kitchen,over sized balcony,24 hr security gate w/onsite guard,fitness center,Olympic size

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
34 OVER RIDGE
34 Overridge Court, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1109 sqft
Roland Park's Best Kept Secret! ELKRIDGE ESTATES,an award winning garden style community, offers this spacious apt, w/floor to ceiling windows,renovated kitchen,over sized balcony,24 hr security gate w/onsite guard,fitness center,Olympic size

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
6112 BELLINHAM COURT
6112 Bellinham Court, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1109 sqft
Roland Park's Best Kept Secret! ELKRIDGE ESTATES,an award winning garden style community, offers this spacious apt, w/floor to ceiling windows,renovated kitchen,over sized balcony,24 hr security gate w/onsite guard,fitness center,Olympic size

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
6104 BELLIINHAM
6104 Bellinham Court, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,525
897 sqft
Roland Park's Best Kept Secret! ELKRIDGE ESTATES,an award winning garden style community, offers this spacious apt, w/floor to ceiling windows,renovated kitchen,over sized balcony,24 hr security gate w/onsite guard,fitness center,Olympic size
City Guide for Towson, MD

What do Olympic hero Michael Phelps, esteemed American author F. Scott Fitzgerald, Vice President Spiro Agnew and fussy Seinfeld character Elaine Benes all have in common? They all call Towson, Maryland, their hometown.

Towson may stand in the gritty shadow of its neighboring city, Baltimore, but it has a personality and culture all its own. As Baltimore's tony neighbor to the north, Towson is a popular destination for city-weary power brokers looking for a taste of life in the country as well as a mix of people from all walks of society, ranging from students to retirees. While Towson maintains a decidedly urban feel, it is much more suburb than urban jungle. It boasts about 55,000 residents as well as the 18,000 co-eds enrolled in its massive eponymous public university. Towson offers all of the charms of a typical college town--from scenic streets lined with trees to hip coffee shops and bookstores, and for those looking for more enhanced culture and entertainment opportunities, Baltimore (20 minutes), Washington (one hour) and New York City (three hours) are just a bus, car or train ride away.

Having trouble with Craigslist Towson? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Towson, MD

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Towson renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

