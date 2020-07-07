Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
9347 READER LANE
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9347 READER LANE
9347 Reader Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Columbia
Oakland Mills
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location
9347 Reader Lane, Columbia, MD 21045
Oakland Mills
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fantastic Opportunity to rent this renovated townhome. Competitively priced for the market. Immediate occupancy available. Come and check this out today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9347 READER LANE have any available units?
9347 READER LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbia, MD
.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbia Rent Report
.
Is 9347 READER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9347 READER LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9347 READER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 9347 READER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbia
.
Does 9347 READER LANE offer parking?
No, 9347 READER LANE does not offer parking.
Does 9347 READER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9347 READER LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9347 READER LANE have a pool?
No, 9347 READER LANE does not have a pool.
Does 9347 READER LANE have accessible units?
No, 9347 READER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9347 READER LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9347 READER LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9347 READER LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9347 READER LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
