Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym internet access parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center media room package receiving pool table

Poplar Glen Apartments in Columbia, MD offers you the greatest and most carefree lifestyle that you desire. Each of our Downtown Columbia, MD apartments features modern, designer touches that are sure to impress. Our serene Columbia, MD apartments also boast the perfect location near shopping, restaurants and access to the highway. Residents of our luxury one and two bedroom apartments in Columbia, MD enjoy many features including wood-surface flooring, designer countertops, custom molding trim, washers and dryers and wood-burning fireplaces. Animal lovers will also appreciate the beautifully landscaped grounds and walking trails of our pet-friendly apartments for rent in Columbia, MD. Come home to the best Columbia apartments the city has to offer.