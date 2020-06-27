Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
6005 CHARLES EDWARD TER
Last updated July 20 2019 at 11:50 AM
1 of 43
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6005 CHARLES EDWARD TER
6005 Charles Edward Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Long Reach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
6005 Charles Edward Terrace, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly painted & carpeted colonial home with 5Bedrooms,3.5 baths,2 car garages,fully finished basement,deck and much more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6005 CHARLES EDWARD TER have any available units?
6005 CHARLES EDWARD TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbia, MD
.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6005 CHARLES EDWARD TER have?
Some of 6005 CHARLES EDWARD TER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6005 CHARLES EDWARD TER currently offering any rent specials?
6005 CHARLES EDWARD TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6005 CHARLES EDWARD TER pet-friendly?
No, 6005 CHARLES EDWARD TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbia
.
Does 6005 CHARLES EDWARD TER offer parking?
Yes, 6005 CHARLES EDWARD TER offers parking.
Does 6005 CHARLES EDWARD TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6005 CHARLES EDWARD TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6005 CHARLES EDWARD TER have a pool?
No, 6005 CHARLES EDWARD TER does not have a pool.
Does 6005 CHARLES EDWARD TER have accessible units?
No, 6005 CHARLES EDWARD TER does not have accessible units.
Does 6005 CHARLES EDWARD TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6005 CHARLES EDWARD TER has units with dishwashers.
