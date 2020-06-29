All apartments in Columbia
5839 WYNDHAM.
5839 WYNDHAM
5839 WYNDHAM

5839 Wyndham Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5839 Wyndham Circle, Columbia, MD 21044
Downtown Columbia

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This stunning contemporary, penthouse condo has soaring ceilings and the one car garage is included. The 3rd bedroom, is a den. Your new kitchen, boasts stainless appliances and granite countertops. Complete master suite with soaking tub and separate shower. Cozy up to the gas fireplace in the greatroom this winter. This home has it all, and is tucked away in a quite community, yet is close to everything. An easy drive to Baltimore, DC and Annapolis. Minimum income required is $71,750 with a 650 or better credit score. Check out the video tour https://youtu.be/VxDhehqCw9A

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5839 WYNDHAM have any available units?
5839 WYNDHAM doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5839 WYNDHAM have?
Some of 5839 WYNDHAM's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5839 WYNDHAM currently offering any rent specials?
5839 WYNDHAM is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5839 WYNDHAM pet-friendly?
No, 5839 WYNDHAM is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 5839 WYNDHAM offer parking?
Yes, 5839 WYNDHAM offers parking.
Does 5839 WYNDHAM have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5839 WYNDHAM does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5839 WYNDHAM have a pool?
No, 5839 WYNDHAM does not have a pool.
Does 5839 WYNDHAM have accessible units?
No, 5839 WYNDHAM does not have accessible units.
Does 5839 WYNDHAM have units with dishwashers?
No, 5839 WYNDHAM does not have units with dishwashers.

