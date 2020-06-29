5839 WYNDHAM.

Amenities

This stunning contemporary, penthouse condo has soaring ceilings and the one car garage is included. The 3rd bedroom, is a den. Your new kitchen, boasts stainless appliances and granite countertops. Complete master suite with soaking tub and separate shower. Cozy up to the gas fireplace in the greatroom this winter. This home has it all, and is tucked away in a quite community, yet is close to everything. An easy drive to Baltimore, DC and Annapolis. Minimum income required is $71,750 with a 650 or better credit score. Check out the video tour https://youtu.be/VxDhehqCw9A