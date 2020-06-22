All apartments in Columbia
Columbia, MD
10596 TWIN RIVERS ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10596 TWIN RIVERS ROAD

10596 Twin Rivers Road · No Longer Available
Location

10596 Twin Rivers Road, Columbia, MD 21044
Harpers Choice

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Freshly painted and new carpet all though out this 1 bedroom condominium located in Columbia, MD. This unit is closely located to Columbia Mall and Howard Community College. Features wood burning fireplace, great to use during the cold winter nights, walk in closet, screened patio, major appliances included and common laundry area in the building. Living in this community has it's additional perks. You can get discounted membership for Columbia Association that will give you access to Pool, fitness center and tennis courts! Vouchers are welcome to apply! Easy access to I-95, routes 29 & 32!Don't wait, call us now and set an appointment!*One Year Lease required*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old and over*Background and Credit Check Required*Water is included in rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

