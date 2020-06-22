10596 TWIN RIVERS ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Freshly painted and new carpet all though out this 1 bedroom condominium located in Columbia, MD. This unit is closely located to Columbia Mall and Howard Community College. Features wood burning fireplace, great to use during the cold winter nights, walk in closet, screened patio, major appliances included and common laundry area in the building. Living in this community has it's additional perks. You can get discounted membership for Columbia Association that will give you access to Pool, fitness center and tennis courts! Vouchers are welcome to apply! Easy access to I-95, routes 29 & 32!Don't wait, call us now and set an appointment!*One Year Lease required*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old and over*Background and Credit Check Required*Water is included in rent!