Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

Holly Lane Apartments

4908 Crenshaw Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4908 Crenshaw Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to the Holly Lane Apartments website. Holly Lane Apartments is a gorgeous apartment community offering 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. All of our apartments have been fully renovated including new cabinets, appliances, doors, windows and more! This includes brand new Kitchens, Appliances, Flooring, Doors & Windows and new heating and A/C systems. Our apartments are more energy efficient than ever before

AMENITIES
Apartment Features
Air Conditioning
Balcony
Ceiling Fan(s)
New/Renovated Interior
Some Paid Utilities
Patio
Refrigerator
Special Features
Pets
Community Features
Clubhouse
Emergency Maintenance
Gated Access
Laundry Facility
Subsidies
Controlled Access
On Site Maintenance
On Site Management
Pet Friendly
Additional Features
Completely renovated and updated apartments!
Heat and Hot Water Included
Brick Exterior
2 Parking Spaces
New Doors and Windows
Refrigerator and Range Oven
Dining Area Ceiling Fan
Wall to Wall Carpet
Patio or Balcony
Community Meeting Room
Keypad Building Access
On-Site Management
On-Site Maintenance
On-Site Laundry Facility Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4775103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Holly Lane Apartments have any available units?
Holly Lane Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Holly Lane Apartments have?
Some of Holly Lane Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Holly Lane Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Holly Lane Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Holly Lane Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Holly Lane Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Holly Lane Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Holly Lane Apartments offers parking.
Does Holly Lane Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Holly Lane Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Holly Lane Apartments have a pool?
No, Holly Lane Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Holly Lane Apartments have accessible units?
No, Holly Lane Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Holly Lane Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Holly Lane Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
