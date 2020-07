Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage yoga

Nestled in Federal Hill-one of Baltimore's premiere neighborhoods-Bainbridge Federal Hill's townhomes, studios, one and two bedroom apartments offer an unparalleled emphasis on luxury living spaces that make room for whatever makes you, you. Contemporary, industrial design set against the backdrop of this historic neighborhood creates a unique experience that combines modern luxury with real authenticity. Exceptional amenities and charm anchor Bainbridge Federal Hill in this harbor view enclave. The building welcomes residents with natural light, inspiring decor and amenities while boasting walkable proximity to the waterfront and a vibrant social scene of local bars and restaurants to liberate the spirit.