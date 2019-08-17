935 S Charles St Apt C S CHARLES STREET

Amenities

pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

VACANT AND READY FOR MOVE IN!!!! Charming 2 floor apartment, with character, IN THE HEART of Federal Hill! Entrance takes you to the 2nd floor where there is a bedroom, extra room, living room, kitchen and bath w/ shower, as well as plenty of closets for storage. Go up another set of stairs and you will find another full bathroom and bedroom. Very cool beams and unique architecture that give this historic property extra charm and character. Central heating and air; tenants are responsible for all utilities; street parking - parking permit for the area to be obtained by tenant; Pets are considered, case by case basis with an extra pet deposit; Requirements for rental are application, full credit check, first month's rent and security deposit equal to one month's rent. Landlord is attentive and has service agreement with BGE to maintain the hvac system. Call for a showing today!!