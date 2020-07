Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Prime Federal Hill Location!!! This home is set-up with 3 separate master suites making it ideal for privacy. The main level offers hardwood floors throughout the living and dining rooms. The updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, a built-in microwave, electric range/oven, and refrigerator. Private laundry room off of the kitchen. Pets are case-by-case basis with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. No smoking. Available ASAP.