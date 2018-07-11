All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 932 S CURLEY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
932 S CURLEY STREET
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:26 AM

932 S CURLEY STREET

932 South Curley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

932 South Curley Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Keep your car parked on the parking pad out back so you can enjoy a short walk to Canton Square and along the water front for food, shopping and fun. This 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home features *Hardwood Floors throughout * 1/2 bath on 1st level* Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite * Stainless appliances* 6 Burner Gas Stove* Tile Floor* 2nd Level features 2 Bedrooms* Washer/ Dryer* Full Bath w/ walk in shower * 3rd Level has Owners Suite* Jetted Tub* Sky Lights* Sitting Room w/ wet bar opens to the Rooftop Deck w/ City Skyline and Water Views. Open Floor Plan makes this home perfect for entertaining .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 932 S CURLEY STREET have any available units?
932 S CURLEY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 932 S CURLEY STREET have?
Some of 932 S CURLEY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 932 S CURLEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
932 S CURLEY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 S CURLEY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 932 S CURLEY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 932 S CURLEY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 932 S CURLEY STREET offers parking.
Does 932 S CURLEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 932 S CURLEY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 S CURLEY STREET have a pool?
No, 932 S CURLEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 932 S CURLEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 932 S CURLEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 932 S CURLEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 932 S CURLEY STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln
Baltimore, MD 21209
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland