932 S CURLEY STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Keep your car parked on the parking pad out back so you can enjoy a short walk to Canton Square and along the water front for food, shopping and fun. This 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home features *Hardwood Floors throughout * 1/2 bath on 1st level* Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite * Stainless appliances* 6 Burner Gas Stove* Tile Floor* 2nd Level features 2 Bedrooms* Washer/ Dryer* Full Bath w/ walk in shower * 3rd Level has Owners Suite* Jetted Tub* Sky Lights* Sitting Room w/ wet bar opens to the Rooftop Deck w/ City Skyline and Water Views. Open Floor Plan makes this home perfect for entertaining .