919 EASTERN AVENUE

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST! 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in prime Little Italy location nestled between authentic Italian restaurants, chic Harbor East waterfront fine dining, luxury shopping and historic Fells Point. Recently renovated, this home features an open concept main level including an updated kitchen with granite and Stainless Steel appliances, defined dining space , expansive living room and convenient 1/2 bath. Upstairs find 3 large bedrooms as well as 2 full bathrooms. The master suite has a private en suite bath and charming private balcony perfect for enjoying a cup of coffee while overlooking the bustling Little Italy restaurant district. Additionally a serene rooftop deck with privacy fence awaits you on the opposite side of the house- offering a great venue for relaxing or entertaining with the Baltimore cityscape serving as your backdrop. In unit Washer/Dryer, Pets considered, and available for rent furnished or unfurnished for additional fee. This property is located within close proximity to Johns Hopkins Hospital and would be ideal for anyone employed or in medical school at JHH. Also great proximity to Kennedy Krieger, Baltimore Waterfront, shopping and restaurants galore!