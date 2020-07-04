All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
919 EASTERN AVENUE
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:43 AM

919 EASTERN AVENUE

919 Eastern Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

919 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21202
Little Italy

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST! 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in prime Little Italy location nestled between authentic Italian restaurants, chic Harbor East waterfront fine dining, luxury shopping and historic Fells Point. Recently renovated, this home features an open concept main level including an updated kitchen with granite and Stainless Steel appliances, defined dining space , expansive living room and convenient 1/2 bath. Upstairs find 3 large bedrooms as well as 2 full bathrooms. The master suite has a private en suite bath and charming private balcony perfect for enjoying a cup of coffee while overlooking the bustling Little Italy restaurant district. Additionally a serene rooftop deck with privacy fence awaits you on the opposite side of the house- offering a great venue for relaxing or entertaining with the Baltimore cityscape serving as your backdrop. In unit Washer/Dryer, Pets considered, and available for rent furnished or unfurnished for additional fee. This property is located within close proximity to Johns Hopkins Hospital and would be ideal for anyone employed or in medical school at JHH. Also great proximity to Kennedy Krieger, Baltimore Waterfront, shopping and restaurants galore!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 EASTERN AVENUE have any available units?
919 EASTERN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 919 EASTERN AVENUE have?
Some of 919 EASTERN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 EASTERN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
919 EASTERN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 EASTERN AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 919 EASTERN AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 919 EASTERN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 919 EASTERN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 919 EASTERN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 919 EASTERN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 EASTERN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 919 EASTERN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 919 EASTERN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 919 EASTERN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 919 EASTERN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 919 EASTERN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

