Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Recently renovated 3BR, 1.5BA townhouse located in Baltimore's Famous Little Italy! SPACIOUS and BEAUTIFUL kitchen with SS appliances and custom backsplash, bathrooms with upgraded tiles & tons of outdoors space with rear patio and 3rd floor balcony. Meticulously maintained. Located within in walking distance of many fine restaurants, Whole Foods, MAC, shopping, dry cleaners, hair salons, CVS. 2 Blocks to the waterfront! NO PETS. AVAILABLE 2/1.