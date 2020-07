Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Don't miss out on your chance to call this fabulous rental home! The entire house was renovated, top to bottom and no detail was spared. The main level is wide open making it perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has an amazing amount of storage space with a large pantry, granite counters and stainless appliances. Upstairs you'll find a spacious owners suite with a large closet and private bath. The second bedroom opens to the breezeway to a rooftop deck! Enjoy all city living has to offer and also the convenience of your own, private parking place. $50 application fee. Contact Melissa to schedule a showing at 410-925-8372.