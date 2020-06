Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym

Terrific fully furnished short term rental. Tenants will have 3 finished levels and a patio to spread out with everything included! You'll love the exposed brick, hardwood floors and designer influence. Kitchen offers granite countertops and custom cabinetry as well as stainless steel appliances. Rear bedroom features a private bath as well as a balcony to view the city skyline. Basement is perfect to use as a den or office space. Easy street parking and just up the hill from Canton Crossing shopping so you can walk to the grocery store or gym or grab a quick bite to eat. Short 10 min commute to Downtown and the Inner Harbor. 2 min drive to I95 and I895. 20 min to BWI airport.