Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Two Bedroom/1 Bath rental with back patio and two tiered roof top deck available first week of May. Living/Dining room with separate kitchen. Upstairs bath recently renovated and has two vanities. Perfect for room mates. Sorry, no pets or smokers. $50.00 application fee and $50.00 additional commission to Coldwell Banker.