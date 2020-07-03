910 S LINWOOD AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Welcome to City Life! Just 2 short blocks to O'Donnell's Square and conveniently located to all the "Hot Spots" in Baltimore. Bright and Airy with hardwood floors on both the main and upper levels. Two bedrooms plus den and a full bath on the upper level; living room, dining room, kitchen and half bath on the main level. The fully equipped designer kitchen offers gas cooking, granite counters, backsplash, and stainless steel appliances, The windows are new and dressed with custom blinds. The outside patio and private parking pad complete this home. Pets are considered on a case by case basis and will require a $300 pet fee. All applicants must have a credit score of 630+