Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
910 S LINWOOD AVE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:06 AM

910 S LINWOOD AVE

910 South Linwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

910 South Linwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Welcome to City Life! Just 2 short blocks to O'Donnell's Square and conveniently located to all the "Hot Spots" in Baltimore. Bright and Airy with hardwood floors on both the main and upper levels. Two bedrooms plus den and a full bath on the upper level; living room, dining room, kitchen and half bath on the main level. The fully equipped designer kitchen offers gas cooking, granite counters, backsplash, and stainless steel appliances, The windows are new and dressed with custom blinds. The outside patio and private parking pad complete this home. Pets are considered on a case by case basis and will require a $300 pet fee. All applicants must have a credit score of 630+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 300
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 S LINWOOD AVE have any available units?
910 S LINWOOD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 910 S LINWOOD AVE have?
Some of 910 S LINWOOD AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 S LINWOOD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
910 S LINWOOD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 S LINWOOD AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 910 S LINWOOD AVE is pet friendly.
Does 910 S LINWOOD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 910 S LINWOOD AVE offers parking.
Does 910 S LINWOOD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 910 S LINWOOD AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 S LINWOOD AVE have a pool?
No, 910 S LINWOOD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 910 S LINWOOD AVE have accessible units?
No, 910 S LINWOOD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 910 S LINWOOD AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 S LINWOOD AVE has units with dishwashers.

