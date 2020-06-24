910 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21230 Sharp Leadenhall
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
OPEN HOUSE [5/29] 5-6pm...Come Take A Look.2 CAR Parking Included with this secure 3rd floor walkup 2br/1ba updated rental in N. Federal Hill. UMD Shuttle stop is just across the street. Light filled open concept main living area w/ hardwood floors. Large entertainers kitchen w/ breakfast bar & sky light. Bedrooms separate from the living spaces. Secure Package Delivery & Laundry In-Unit. Secure gated access from the front and rear entrances. Staged Not Furnished. Available begining of June. Still occupied so notice is required to show.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 910 S CHARLES STREET have any available units?
910 S CHARLES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 910 S CHARLES STREET have?
Some of 910 S CHARLES STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 S CHARLES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
910 S CHARLES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.