910 S CHARLES STREET

OPEN HOUSE [5/29] 5-6pm...Come Take A Look.2 CAR Parking Included with this secure 3rd floor walkup 2br/1ba updated rental in N. Federal Hill. UMD Shuttle stop is just across the street. Light filled open concept main living area w/ hardwood floors. Large entertainers kitchen w/ breakfast bar & sky light. Bedrooms separate from the living spaces. Secure Package Delivery & Laundry In-Unit. Secure gated access from the front and rear entrances. Staged Not Furnished. Available begining of June. Still occupied so notice is required to show.