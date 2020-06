Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Wonderful renovated rowhome with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths close to University and Inner Harbor! Home features wood floors, exposed brick, updated stylish accents, gourmet kitchen with SS Appliances & table space, rear deck to enjoy the rear yard! Has two bedrooms and 1 full bath on the 2nd floor and 2 more bedroom and another full bath on the 3rd floor. Make this your new home NOW! Start enjoying the CITY LIFE!