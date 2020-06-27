844 W 35th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Three bedroom townhome in Hampden just a few blocks from The Avenue and conveniently located to JHU Homewood and Wyman Park. Spacious open floorplan with hardwood floors throughout. Features include a separate dining room with eat-in kitchen and fenced yard as well as a washer/dryer.



Pets welcome with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Nick at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.286.6192 or email nleather@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



(RLNE5064459)