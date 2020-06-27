844 W 35th St

Amenities
Three bedroom townhome in Hampden just a few blocks from The Avenue and conveniently located to JHU Homewood and Wyman Park. Spacious open floorplan with hardwood floors throughout. Features include a separate dining room with eat-in kitchen and fenced yard as well as a washer/dryer.
Pets welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Nick at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.286.6192 or email nleather@baymgmtgroup.com
(RLNE5064459)