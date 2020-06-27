844 W 35th St

All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

844 West 35th Street · No Longer Available
Location

844 West 35th Street, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three bedroom townhome in Hampden just a few blocks from The Avenue and conveniently located to JHU Homewood and Wyman Park. Spacious open floorplan with hardwood floors throughout. Features include a separate dining room with eat-in kitchen and fenced yard as well as a washer/dryer.

Pets welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Nick at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.286.6192 or email nleather@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE5064459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

