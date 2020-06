Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

Updated Canton row home with beautiful wood floors and stainless appliances. Large bedrooms with 2 full baths upstairs and another bath and bedroom on the lower level. Almost 2000 sf. total living area, shopping area just 3 blocks away. Fenced patio area for your barbecue, No pets and no smokers