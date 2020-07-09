830 N WASHINGTON STREET

Amenities

Move in ready! It's the perfect downtown home where everything is steps away from your home. This home comes with 3 bedrooms with 1 and a half bathrooms. Sun filled living room and spacious formal dining room is perfect for entertaining. All bedrooms are generous in square footage. It is ideal for roommates situation. Walking distance to Johns Hopkins hospital, metro, Starbucks, Atwater's, Walgreens, 7Eleven, and McElderry Park. This is available to rent furnished as well. Call co-listing agent to apply